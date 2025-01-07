Close
Embattled Raiders coach, former ASU assistant Antonio Pierce reportedly fired

Jan 7, 2025, 2:35 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders fired Antonio Pierce on Tuesday after just one season as their full-time coach, the latest in a line of coaching changes over the past several years.

“We appreciate Antonio’s leadership, first as an interim head coach and this past season as the head coach,” the team said in a statement. “Antonio grew up a Raiders fan and his Silver and Black roots run deep. We are grateful for his ability to reignite what it means to be a Raider throughout the entire organization. We wish nothing but the best for Antonio and his family in the future.”

ESPN first reported the firing.

Pierce took over as the interim coach midway through the 2023 season and went 5-4 the rest of the way, earning strong player support for him to get the job on a full-time basis.

He served as Arizona State linebackers coach and recruiting coordinator starting in 2018 after coaching at Long Beach Poly High School from 2014-17. He rose in the ranks to co-defensive coordinator and associate head coach (2020) before becoming the primary target of an NCAA investigation into recruiting violations during the COVID-19 dead period.

But the Raiders, after a 2-2 start, went on a 10-game losing streak to put his job in jeopardy. The Raiders dealt with a number of injuries including to defensive linemen Maxx Crosby and Christian Wilkins, navigated the Davante Adams early season drama that culminated with a trade to the New York Jets and finished the season 4-13.

Pierce was the fourth full-time Raiders coach — Rich Bisaccia closed out the 2021 season as the interim coach — in the past decade.

As for where the Raiders turn next, Mike Vrabel has been rumored as a possible candidate. He and Raiders minority owner Tom Brady were teammates with the Patriots, but Vrabel also figures to attract a lot of attention from other clubs with openings, perhaps including in New England.

There are other pressing issues than coach. Las Vegas needs a franchise quarterback, something Pierce did not have at his disposal. Aidan O’Connell has proven to be a capable starter but hasn’t shown he has the ability or consistency to take a team deep into the playoffs.

But simply making the playoffs would be a major step forward for whichever coach gets the job. The Raiders’ most recent postseason appearance was three years ago; before that, they advanced to the playoffs just once since losing in the Super Bowl for the 2002 season.

General manager Tom Telesco will need to fix a number of a number of holes to give the new coach a reasonable chance to compete, most notably addressing running back and wide receiver and finding more depth for the defense.

