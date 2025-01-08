Close
Sam Leavitt hooks ASU O-line up with Arby's NIL deal and meat hoodies

Jan 8, 2025, 10:00 AM

BY KEVIN ZIMMERMAN


ArizonaSports.com lead editor

Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt has a bit to give. He just announced a new NIL deal with the Sun Angel Collective and is among the top-15 most valued players in college football. according to On3. Leavitt has already given up all his merch income to help out his ASU teammates.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by LJ Fautanu (@lj.fautanu)

This story is pretty cool, though.

Leavitt found out about the Arby’s Thighsman Award given to Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham and apparently reached out to ask about the campaign.

“We don’t make the playoffs without our offensive line. These guys bring it every week so that our entire offense can be successful,” Leavitt said in a press release. “When I heard about Arby’s program, I reached out to nominate my guys as Thighsman honorees. They power the game every week and deserve to be recognized.”

