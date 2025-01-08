Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt has a bit to give. He just announced a new NIL deal with the Sun Angel Collective and is among the top-15 most valued players in college football. according to On3. Leavitt has already given up all his merch income to help out his ASU teammates.

This story is pretty cool, though.

Leavitt found out about the Arby’s Thighsman Award given to Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham and apparently reached out to ask about the campaign.

“We don’t make the playoffs without our offensive line. These guys bring it every week so that our entire offense can be successful,” Leavitt said in a press release. “When I heard about Arby’s program, I reached out to nominate my guys as Thighsman honorees. They power the game every week and deserve to be recognized.”

Now, Arby’s has an NIL deal with eight Sun Devil offensive linemen: Leif Fautanu, Ben Coleman, Max Iheanachor, Josh Atkins, Emmit Bohle, Cade Briggs, Sean Na’a and Makua Pule.

Not only is that a little extra cash, but it also came with matching meat-themed hoodies and sweat pants that the group wore when they dropped by a local Arby’s.

Let’s hope they don’t get the meat … sweats.

