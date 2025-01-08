Close
NHL postpones Flames-Kings game due to California fires, NFL monitoring Vikings-Rams

Jan 8, 2025, 1:12 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LOS ANGELES (AP) — The NHL postponed the Los Angeles Kings’ home game against the Calgary Flames on Wednesday with several massive California fires burning across the greater Los Angeles area.

The Kings and Flames were scheduled to play Wednesday night at the Kings’ home arena. The NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers are scheduled to host the Charlotte Hornets in the same arena on Thursday night.

“Our hearts are with our entire Los Angeles community,” the Kings said in a statement. “We appreciate the hard working first responders who are diligently working to contain the fire and protect our community. We appreciate the league’s support in keeping our fans, staff, and players safe.”

The NFL is also paying close attention to the potential impact of the fires on the two playoff-bound Los Angeles teams’ preparations and the Rams’ wild-card postseason game against the Minnesota Vikings scheduled for Monday night at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

Three major fires were burning in areas of the vast Los Angeles metroplex on Wednesday following two days of extraordinary winds. At least 70,000 people are under evacuation orders, and more than 1,000 structures have been destroyed.

The Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers both train in areas not threatened by fires, but both teams are monitoring the air quality and its potential impact on their preparations.

The Chargers changed their practice schedule Wednesday to minimize their players’ outdoor time in coastal El Segundo, while the Rams don’t resume practice until Thursday. The Chargers are on the road Saturday against the Houston Texans in the wild-card round.

The Rams said no players or staff members had yet been affected by the fires. The team is headquartered in Woodland Hills, a neighborhood located about 13 miles north of fire-ravaged Pacific Palisades, but separated by the Santa Monica Mountains.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by the fires,” star Rams receiver Cooper Kupp wrote on social media. “Thank you to the firefighters, first responders, and everyone else doing their best in unfathomable circumstances.”

At least two people have been killed in the fire north of Pasadena in a different canyon several miles east of the venerable Rose Bowl.

The Kings said tickets for their postponed game will be good for the rescheduled date, which hasn’t been set yet.

