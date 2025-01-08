Cardinals take OT Josh Simmons in ESPN mock draft

With the 16th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Arizona Cardinals select offensive tackle Josh Simmons out of Ohio State, per the latest mock draft from ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid.

Although defense has been a popular target for the Cardinals in mock drafts due to needs along the edge and up front, the offensive line is another area with several question marks going forward.

Left tackle Paris Johnson Jr. enters his third season and has proven himself as a building block going forward, while center Hjalte Froholdt signed an extension through 2026.

On the right side of the line, veteran tackle Jonah Williams has one year left on his contract and only played six games in 2024 due to a pair of injured reserve stints. Week 1 starting guards Will Hernandez (whose season was marred by a knee injury) and Evan Brown are free agents.

Simmons has experience on both sides of the line, as he transferred from San Diego State to Ohio State to replace Johnson at left tackle in 2023. He was teammates with the Cardinals’ 2024 first-round pick, wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

The Cardinals are unsettled at offensive tackle; Kelvin Beachum is set to become a free agent, and Jonah Williams played only six games this season because of injuries. Simmons also suffered an injury, sidelined for the season after a knee injury on Oct. 12. But the 6-foot-5, 310-pounder was making a play to be this draft’s OT1 prior to getting hurt, not surrendering a pressure or sack in the six games he played.

#OSU LT Josh Simmons was outstanding against Michigan State and has been all season. Easy athleticism to move laterally but has made a big jump as a consistent run blocker too. Gets to the second level with ease, balanced as a pass protector, strong anchor. Love what I’m seeing. pic.twitter.com/lO38vjwwYr — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) September 30, 2024

The 6-foot-5, 310-pound lineman made all of his starts over the past two seasons at left tackle, but he exclusively played right tackle in 2022. He entered SDSU as a highly rated guard prospect, a four-star recruit from the San Diego area.

He suffered a left knee injury on Oct. 12 against Oregon and has missed the second half of his senior season as the Buckeyes made it to the College Football Playoff semifinals.

Simmons underwent surgery and will reportedly be ready by the start of NFL training camp.

The Cardinals earned the No. 16 pick with an 8-9 record. General manager Monti Ossenfort will run his third draft since being hired to replace Steve Keim.

Arizona Wildcats in ESPN’s NFL mock draft

Reid projected two Arizona Wildcats to land in the first round, starting with wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan with the No. 9 pick to the New Orleans Saints. McMillan declared for the draft after a junior season in which he secured AP First-Team All-American and First-Team All-Big 12 honors. He hauled in 84 catches for 1,319 yards and eight touchdowns.

McMillan is a rangy pass catcher who can bring a big presence and complement Chris Olave, who is entering the fourth year of his rookie contract. He can not only go up and snatch the ball out of the air (McMillan’s 16 contested catches are 19th-most in the FBS), but his 6-foot-5, 212-pound stature presents multiple problems for defenses. Capable of playing from the slot or the outside, McMillan averaged 109.9 receiving yards per game this season (fourth most in the FBS).

Tackle Jonah Savaiinaea went 20th to the Houston Texans, a team in dire need of offensive line help for quarterback C.J. Stroud.

