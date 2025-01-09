Charles Barkley does not apologize for his opinions, and for this one dating back to February 2024, he doesn’t need to.

Barkley was early on the train of the Phoenix Suns needing to bring Bradley Beal off the bench. Well, 11 months later, they decided the same.

But in the context of the Jimmy Butler trade request in Miami, his reported desire to land in Phoenix and the timing and lack of reasoning from the Suns about why they moved Beal to the bench on Monday, it’s clear the change isn’t entirely basketball-motivated.

“Now they’re just being petty,” Barkley told Arizona Sports’ Bickley & Marotta on Thursday, adding the Suns could have begun this season with Beal coming off the bench after they added point guard Tyus Jones.

“If I’m Bradley Beal, you know what I’m going to do? I’m going to be petty back at ’em!”

Maybe that’s exactly what Beal was doing when he reminded a reporter Monday that he holds the cards thanks to his no-trade clause.

Beal’s two seasons left after this one worth $110 million appear to be unwanted by the Heat — and it would be surprising if any other team wanted that contract either.

For now, it’d be up to Beal whether he wanted a change of scenery. So far, according to him and his agent, considering leaving hasn’t happened.

Charles Barkley sees why the Suns would trade for Jimmy Butler

Among other things Barkley has hammered in the past two years: That Frank Vogel would be fired (he was) and that he would be the scapegoat when the Suns’ problems weren’t on him.

It is on the players — the Suns’ best ones.

“They don’t have a style of play, but the main thing is they have zero mental toughness,” Barkley said of this 2024-25 version of Phoenix. “It’s like I’ve been watching the same bad movie that I’ve been watching for like the last three years. They got some very talented players but they got no mental toughness, no mental focus.

“You just can’t go and play basketball. You have to hold other guys accountable.”

Barkley doesn’t believe a team’s best player or two can go about his business without commanding the locker room. He has regularly been critical of Kevin Durant’s leadership, and now it’s on to putting Devin Booker in a similar bucket.

“I said to you guys last year, maybe Devin could be that guy,” Barkley said. “I think he’s too nice of a guy, also. He doesn’t hold other guys accountable. I think that’s why they really want to get Jimmy Butler. ‘Cause Jimmy’s not going to have any of this stuff going on here.”

Jimmy Butler brings his own baggage as he tries to depart the Heat

Serving a seven-game suspension for “multiple” instances of conduct detrimental to his team, Butler’s motivation aligns with money.

He’s done a similar dance at stops with Chicago, Minnesota and Philadelphia throughout his career. But it’ll be fascinating to watch over the next month how a Miami front office led by the historically stubborn Pat Riley navigates this messy situation.

Butler has a player option worth $52 million for 2025-26 but is seeking a longer-term deal, something that many in the league believe the Suns are willing to offer him if it can maneuver through the salary cap hoops to land him.

Nevermind that the main issue of Beal needing to waive his no-trade clause to act as a catalyst for any Butler deal to Phoenix.

From Miami’s end, it might not be worth taking any Butler deal and simply letting him walk away to free up cash. Or will the Suns give them enough to swallow a Beal contract? Will a third team get involved?

“I don’t like the way Jimmy’s handled this entire situation. And he’s messing with the wrong guy,” Barkley said. “Pat Riley let Dwyane Wade go. The thing that bothers me about Jimmy, is Jimmy is making $50 million this year and next year, so the Miami Heat have been great to him. You just saw this same thing play out with (Mavericks veteran) Klay Thompson. The Warriors are like, ‘Yeah, we thank you for everything, but we’re not to pay an old guy a max contract.’

“I’m not sure why Jimmy’s mad. … The notion (the Heat) have to extend him and pay him another $50-60 million when he’s going to be past his prime, that’s crazy. He’s not handled this the right way. But the caveat to this thing, man, Bradley Beal, if he doesn’t agree to this trade, there’s not a damn thing the Suns can do.”

