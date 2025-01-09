Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

GOLF

Hideki Matsuyama among early commitments for 2025 WM Phoenix Open

Jan 9, 2025, 10:33 AM

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Cardinals reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

The 2025 WM Phoenix Open field has its first three commitments ahead of February’s spectacle in Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor and Wyndham Clark.

Matsuyama is coming off a stellar showing at The Sentry where he went 35-under. On top of the victory, he set a new record for the lowest score in a 72-hole PGA Tour event. His win included 11 birdies on Sunday alone.

The pro knows a thing or two about getting it done at the WM Phoenix Open, too, having taken home the tournament at TPC Scottsdale in back-to-back fashion. His first win came in 2016 before successfully defending his title in 2017.

Winning a third would put the world No. 5 golfer in rare air as one of five players to ever win the tournament three times, joining Phil Mickelson, Gene Littler, Arnold Palmer and Mark Calcavecchia. He’s already one of seven players to have successfully defended his title.

Matsuyama has made 11 WM Phoenix Open starts across his career.

The defending champion returns

Along with Matsuyama, Taylor is making his return to TPC Scottsdale this year.

RELATED STORIES

After coming up short to Scottie Scheffler in 2023, Taylor got the better of the field with a win last year.

His performance included tying a course record of 11-under (60) during the first round.

He now has a chance to join the consecutive winners club.

From TGL to TPC Scottsdale

Rounding out the trio of early commitments is Wyndham Clark.

He has three career PGA Tour wins under his belt, including a 2023 U.S. Open victory.

He’s also recently took part in the first-ever TGL match, a new golf league orchestrated by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

Clark along with The Bay Club teammates Shane Lowry and Ludvig Aberg took home the win over the New York Golf Club’s Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele and Matt Fitzpatrick.

When is the 2025 WM Phoenix Open?

The first round of the 2025 WM Phoenix Open tees off Thursday, Feb. 6.

The fourth and final round is slated for Sunday, Feb. 9.

Additionally, the Annexus Pro-Am takes place the Wednesday before the first round.

Golf

Hideki Matsuyama reads a putt during 2025 WM Phoenix Open...

Tyler Drake

Hideki Matsuyama among early commitments for 2025 WM Phoenix Open

The 2025 WM Phoenix Open field has its first three commitments ahead of February's spectacle, including Hideki Matsuyama.

2 days ago

Fans are seen on the 16th green during the second round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC...

David Veenstra

Several changes incoming for 2025 WM Phoenix Open

The Thunderbirds announced on Monday there will be several changes to the WM Phoenix Open coming in 2025.

3 months ago

Olympic flag waving in the wind...

Arizona Sports

2024 Paris Olympics: Tracking every qualifier with ties to Arizona

The 2024 Paris Olympics are set to begin this week, and there are many athletes with Arizona ties gearing up for the competition.

6 months ago

Associated Press

Xander the Great! Schauffele wins the British Open for his 2nd major this year

Xander Schauffele won the British Open on Sunday for his second major of the year, delivering a masterpiece at Royal Troon with a 6-under 65 to overcome a two-shot deficit and give the Americans a sweep of the majors for the first time since 1982.

6 months ago

Jon Rahm drives the golf ball...

Associated Press

Jon Rahm hoping to end drought at the British Open

The major championship season ends with the British Open teeing off this week, and Rahm has been a no-show.

6 months ago

Scottie Scheffler tees off on the 11th hole during the final round of the Travelers Championship go...

Associated Press

Scheffler outlasts course intrusion, Tom Kim to win Travelers Championship for 6th victory of year

Scottie Scheffler beat Tom Kim on the first playoff hole to win the Travelers Championship on Sunday, his sixth win of the year.

7 months ago

Hideki Matsuyama among early commitments for 2025 WM Phoenix Open