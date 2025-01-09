The 2025 WM Phoenix Open field has its first three commitments ahead of February’s spectacle in Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor and Wyndham Clark.

Matsuyama is coming off a stellar showing at The Sentry where he went 35-under. On top of the victory, he set a new record for the lowest score in a 72-hole PGA Tour event. His win included 11 birdies on Sunday alone.

The pro knows a thing or two about getting it done at the WM Phoenix Open, too, having taken home the tournament at TPC Scottsdale in back-to-back fashion. His first win came in 2016 before successfully defending his title in 2017.

Winning a third would put the world No. 5 golfer in rare air as one of five players to ever win the tournament three times, joining Phil Mickelson, Gene Littler, Arnold Palmer and Mark Calcavecchia. He’s already one of seven players to have successfully defended his title.

Matsuyama has made 11 WM Phoenix Open starts across his career.

A sneak peek of No. 16 at @tpcscottsdale as it continues to get built up ahead of the @WMPhoenixOpen. pic.twitter.com/QJFL4Pi5m2 — Tyler Drake (@Tdrake4sports) January 9, 2025

The defending champion returns

Along with Matsuyama, Taylor is making his return to TPC Scottsdale this year.

After coming up short to Scottie Scheffler in 2023, Taylor got the better of the field with a win last year.

His performance included tying a course record of 11-under (60) during the first round.

He now has a chance to join the consecutive winners club.

From TGL to TPC Scottsdale

Rounding out the trio of early commitments is Wyndham Clark.

He has three career PGA Tour wins under his belt, including a 2023 U.S. Open victory.

He’s also recently took part in the first-ever TGL match, a new golf league orchestrated by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

Clark along with The Bay Club teammates Shane Lowry and Ludvig Aberg took home the win over the New York Golf Club’s Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele and Matt Fitzpatrick.

When is the 2025 WM Phoenix Open?

The first round of the 2025 WM Phoenix Open tees off Thursday, Feb. 6.

The fourth and final round is slated for Sunday, Feb. 9.

Additionally, the Annexus Pro-Am takes place the Wednesday before the first round.

Follow @Tdrake4sports