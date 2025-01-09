Close
Former Orioles, D-backs P Brian Matusz dies in Phoenix

Jan 9, 2025, 3:09 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BALTIMORE (AP) — Brian Matusz, the left-handed pitcher who spent eight seasons in the major leagues, mostly with the Baltimore Orioles as they returned to prominence a decade ago, has died. He was 37.

The Orioles and the University of San Diego announced Matusz’s death Tuesday night, with USD saying it received word from Matusz’s family. They did not announce a cause of death, though it happened in Arizona.

The Phoenix police department confirmed on Wednesday night that it responded to a dead body call at 2:45 p.m. on Monday and found Matusz. The department said the incident is being handled as a death investigation and the case is pending findings by a medical examiner.

“Our hearts are heavy tonight as we mourn the passing of former Oriole Brian Matusz,” the Orioles said. “A staple in our clubhouse from 2009-2016, Brian was beloved throughout Birdland, and his passion for baseball and our community was unmatched. He dedicated his time to connecting with any fan he could, was a cherished teammate, and always had a smile on his face.”

The Orioles drafted Matusz with the fourth overall pick in 2008 out of San Diego.

“Brian was one of the best players to ever wear a Torero uniform,” San Diego coach Brock Ungricht said. “His dedication to the USD community and passion for the game of baseball were evident to all who knew him. Brian’s unexpected passing leaves a void in our hearts, but his legacy will continue to inspire us, both on and off the field. We will forever be grateful for his friendship and unwavering support of San Diego baseball.”

Brian Matusz’s MLB career

Matusz made his major league debut in 2009 and was a starter until shifting to the bullpen down the stretch in 2012. That was the season Baltimore earned a wild card for its first postseason appearance in 15 years.

In 2014, Matusz went 2-3 with a 3.48 ERA in 63 relief appearances as the Orioles won the AL East.

Baltimore traded Matusz to Atlanta early in the 2016 season, and he eventually caught on with the Chicago Cubs, making one start for them that year in what would be his final big-league appearance.

He signed a minor league contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2017 but was released after appearing in 11 games for the Triple-A Reno Aces.

