Ex-ASU Sun Devil OC Zak Hill is back coaching college football

Jan 9, 2025, 1:02 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Former Boise State offensive coordinator Zak Hill is returning to the school as quarterbacks coach and pass game coordinator, coach Spencer Danielson said Thursday.

Hill was an offensive assistant and quality control coach for the Seattle Seahawks this season, and his hiring was announced three days after Seahawks offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb was fired.

Hill spent four years at Boise State before he took the offensive coordinator’s job at Arizona State in 2020. He left ASU after the 2021 season amid an investigation into alleged recruiting violations in the program during the NCAA-mandated COVID-19 dead period.

He then coached two years at the high school level and won an Arizona state championship as head coach at Scottsdale Saguaro in 2023.

The Broncos, which earned the Group of Five bid in the College Football Playoff, are losing star running back Ashton Jeanty to the NFL draft but expects to return quarterback Maddux Madsen. He threw for 23 touchdowns and had the second-highest passer rating in the Mountain West.

The Broncos had one of the most productive offenses in the conference during Hill’s first stint, which began in 2016. Brett Rypien was the All-MWC first-team quarterback and Cedrick Wilson Jr. set the program record for single-season receiving yards in 2017, and Rypien set the conference’s career passing yards record and was offensive player of the year in 2018.

