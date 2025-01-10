Close
ASU BASKETBALL

ASU adds Fridrik Leo Curtis, 2025 center recruit from Iceland

Jan 10, 2025, 1:33 PM

Kevin Zimmerman's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN ZIMMERMAN


ArizonaSports.com lead editor

The Arizona State Sun Devils landed their second men’s basketball commitment of the 2025 class on Friday, adding Iceland center Fridrik Leo Curtis, he told SunDevilSource.com.

Curtis joins Trevor Best, who committed to Bobby Hurley’s program Dec. 24.

The 7-foot Curtis, who attends Cambridge Arts, Technology and Science Academy in Braintree, Massachusetts, had interest from West Virginia, Alabama, Indiana and UCF.

He is not ranked by 247 Sports and has yet to be evaluated by the service.

Curtis played for IR Reykjavik in the Iceland Subway League in 2023-24 and averaged 15.4 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game. He shot 42% on 3.3 attempts from deep per game as a floor-spacing big man.

Curtis told SunDevilSource.com that he hopes to be able to play alongside current ASU freshman big man Jayden Quaintance, who will not be eligible for the 2025 NBA Draft because of his age.

Arizona State is still attempting to build its 2025 class with Gilbert product Koa Peat, a 5-star prospect, one of their main targets.

