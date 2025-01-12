Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Suns’ Grayson Allen ruled out with left knee soreness vs. Hornets

Jan 12, 2025, 8:46 PM | Updated: 9:53 pm

Bailey Leasure's Profile Picture

BY BAILEY LEASURE


ArizonaSports.com editor

The Phoenix Suns ruled guard Grayson Allen out for the remainder of Sunday’s 120-113 win against the Charlotte Hornets due to left knee soreness.

RELATED STORIES

Allen left the matchup after playing 13 minutes for the Suns in the first half. He scored 13 points and shot 4-of-7 from the field, including 3-of-6 from three-point range.

Allen has previously missed time this season due to a hamstring injury, Achilles soreness and being placed in the concussion protocol.

The injury comes after Suns forward Royce O’Neale returned to the lineup in Sunday’s game after missing the previous six games due to an ankle injury. Phoenix were without center Jusuf Nurkic due to an illness.

Despite trailing by five points entering the fourth quarter, the Suns outscored the Hornets 27-15 in the fourth quarter to secure their third straight win.

Devin Booker led the way for the Suns, scoring 30 points, registering three assists and shooting 10-of-20 from the field, including 4-of-9 from three-point range. Kevin Durant added scored 27 points on 11-of-24 shooting.

Phoenix Suns

Head coach Mike Budenholzer of the Phoenix Suns watches the action during the first half against th...

Dan Bickley

Trade rumors provide both hope and harm for these Suns

The Suns are a .500 team. Mediocrity isn’t supposed to be this difficult. Or expensive. Changes are coming despite a three-game win streak.

14 hours ago

Nick Richards #4 of the Charlotte Hornets reacts with teammate Miles Bridges #0 during the second h...

Kevin Zimmerman

Suns’ trade interest linked to Hornets big man Nick Richards

The Phoenix Suns reportedly have trade interest in Charlotte Hornets center Nick Richards, as Jusuf Nurkic has fallen out of the rotation.

19 hours ago

Suns...

Kellan Olson

Suns claw back against Hornets for another ugly win, 3 straight

The Phoenix Suns claw back in Sunday's win against the Charlotte Hornets, getting some much-needed momentum.

1 day ago

Grayson Allen #8 of the Phoenix Suns dribbles the ball during a game against the Philadelphia 76ers...

Bailey Leasure

Suns’ Grayson Allen ruled out with left knee soreness vs. Hornets

The Phoenix Suns ruled guard Grayson Allen out for the remainder of Sunday's 120-113 win against the Charlotte Hornets due to left knee soreness.

1 day ago

Phoenix Suns forward Royce O'Neale will return for Sunday's game against the Charlotte Hornets afte...

Bailey Leasure

Suns F Royce O’Neale returns, Jusuf Nurkic out Sunday as Hornets visit

Phoenix Suns forward Royce O'Neale is listed as available while center Jusuf Nurkic was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Charlotte Hornets.

1 day ago

Suns...

Kellan Olson

Suns stay in relative control to handle depleted Jazz

While the Phoenix Suns did pick up a win on Saturday, it was easily a game that could have had them snatch the ever-elusive blowout victory.

2 days ago

Suns’ Grayson Allen ruled out with left knee soreness vs. Hornets