The Arizona Cardinals signed three players to future contracts for the 2025 season, the team announced Monday.

Cornerback Ekow Boye-Doe, linebacker Elliott Brown and offensive lineman McClendon Curtis were all signed to future contracts which gives the trio the opportunity to compete for a roster spot in training camp.

Boye-Doe was born in Ghana and immigrated to the United States with his family as a 3-year-old. After four seasons at Kansas State, he signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent. He played six games for the Super Bowl champion Chiefs before he was waived in August 2024. He later spent time on the New York Giants practice squad in 2024.

After a college career at Virginia, Brown spent the past two seasons in the Canadian Football League playing for the Edmonton Elks. Across two seasons, he played 27 games and recorded 10 sacks, 54 tackles and two forced fumbles for the Elks.

Curtis appeared in five games for the Seattle Seahawks over the past two seasons while bouncing between the active roster and the practice squad. He originally signed with the Las Vegas Raiders as a free agent in May 2023 after going undrafted out of the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga in 2023.

Monday’s moves come after the Cardinals also re-signed nine players to future contracts last Tuesday.

Arizona Cardinals 2025 future contracts

– Wide receiver Andre Baccellia

– Cornerback Ekow Boye-Doe

– Cornerback Jaden Davis

– Cornerback Darren Hall

– Offensive lineman McClendon Curtis

– Offensive lineman Matthew Jones

– Wide receiver Tejhaun Palmer

– Tight end Bernhard Seikovits

– Defensive lineman Anthony Goodlow

– Defensive lineman P.J. Mustipher

– Defensive lineman Ben Stille

– Linebacker Elliott Brown

