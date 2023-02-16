Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

American skier Shiffrin wins gold in giant slalom at worlds

Norway's Ragnhild Mowinckel celebrates at the finish area of an alpine ski World Championships giant slalom, in Meribel, France, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Marco Trovati) Norway's Ragnhild Mowinckel celebrates at the finish area of an alpine ski World Championships giant slalom, in Meribel, France, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati) United States' Mikaela Shiffrin celebrates after taking gold in an alpine ski World Championships giant slalom, in Meribel, France, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati) United States' Mikaela Shiffrin crosses the finish line to take gold in an alpine ski World Championships giant slalom, in Meribel, France, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Gabriele Facciotti) United States' Mikaela Shiffrin, center, gold medalist in an alpine ski World Championships giant slalom, celebrates with silver medalist Italy's Federica Brignone, left, and bronze medalist Norway's Ragnhild Mowinckel, in Meribel, France, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Marco Trovati) United States' Mikaela Shiffrin, gold in an alpine ski World Championships giant slalom, lies on the ground as silver medalist Italy's Federica Brignone and bronze medalist Norway's Ragnhild Mowinckel celebrate with her, in Meribel, France, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Gabriele Facciotti) United States' Mikaela Shiffrin reacts after taking gold in an alpine ski World Championships giant slalom, in Meribel, France, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Gabriele Facciotti) United States' Mikaela Shiffrin celebrates taking gold in an alpine ski World Championships giant slalom, in Meribel, France, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Gabriele Facciotti) United States' Mikaela Shiffrin speeds down the course during an alpine ski World Championships giant slalom, in Meribel, France, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati) Italy's Marta Bassino speeds down the course during an alpine ski World Championships giant slalom, in Meribel, France, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Gabriele Facciotti) United States' Mikaela Shiffrin checks her time at the finish area of an alpine ski World Championships giant slalom, in Meribel, France, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Marco Trovati)