At 103, Sister Jean publishes memoir of faith and basketball

Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, the Loyola University men's basketball chaplain and school celebrity, sits for a portrait in The Joseph J. Gentile Arena, on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Chicago. The beloved Catholic nun captured the world's imagination and became something of a folk hero while supporting the Ramblers at the NCAA Final Four in 2018. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski) A bobblehead of Loyola University men's basketball chaplain and school celebrity, Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, sits on display in her office on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Chicago. The beloved Catholic nun captured the world's imagination and became something of a folk hero while supporting the Ramblers at the NCAA Final Four in 2018. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski) Loyola University basketball player, Tom Welch, shakes hands with Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, the team's official chaplain, before attending practice on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Chicago. The beloved Catholic nun captured the world's imagination and became something of a folk hero while supporting the Ramblers at the NCAA Final Four in 2018. At the age of 103, Sister Jean is using her platform to publish her first book, "Wake Up with Purpose: What I've Learned in My First Hundred Years." In the memoir she tells her story and offers life lessons and spiritual guidance. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski) A photo of Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, center, and her parents, hangs in a museum gallery dedicated to the now 103-year-old Catholic nun, at Loyola University on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Chicago (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski) Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt looks at family photos hanging in a museum gallery dedicated to the now 103-year-old Catholic nun, at Loyola University on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski) London Dokubo, Director of Operations for the Loyola men's basketball team fist bumps Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt before a team practice on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Chicago. The beloved Catholic nun captured the world's imagination and became something of a folk hero while supporting the Ramblers at the NCAA Final Four in 2018. At the age of 103, Sister Jean is using her platform to publish her first book, "Wake Up with Purpose: What I've Learned in My First Hundred Years." In the memoir she tells her story and offers life lessons and spiritual guidance. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski) Sister Jean memorabilia from the 2018 NCAA Final Four season sits on display in a museum gallery dedicated to the life of the now 103-year-old Catholic nun, on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Chicago. Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt is publishing her first book, "Wake Up with Purpose: What I've Learned in My First Hundred Years," in which she tells her story and offers life lessons and spiritual guidance. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski) Loyola University women's basketball players greet Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt with a handshake after practice on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski) Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, the Loyola University men's basketball chaplain and school celebrity, sits for a portrait in The Joseph J. Gentile Arena, on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Chicago. The beloved Catholic nun captured the world's imagination and became something of a folk hero while supporting the Ramblers at the NCAA Final Four in 2018. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)