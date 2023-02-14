Close
Colts hire Eagles OC Shane Steichen as their head coach

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, middle, speaks as Shane Steichen, left, and Indianapolis Colts General Manager Chris Ballard, listen during a news conference, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in Indianapolis. Steichen was introduced as the Colts new head coach. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Indianapolis Colts General Manager Chris Ballard, speaks during a news conference, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in Indianapolis. Shane Steichen was introduced as the Colts new head coach. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Shane Steichen speaks during a news conference, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in Indianapolis. Steichen was introduced as the Colts new head coach. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay speaks during a news conference, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in Indianapolis. Shane Steichen was introduced as the Colts new head coach. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Shane Steichen, left, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay and Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard, listen to a question during a news conference, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in Indianapolis. Steichen was introduced as the Colts new head coach. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Shane Steichen, shakes hands with Indianapolis Colts left guard Quenton Nelson following a news conference, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in Indianapolis. Steichen was introduced as the Colts new head coach. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Shane Steichen, middle, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, left, and Colts general manager Chris Ballard, pose for a photo following a news conference, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in Indianapolis. Steichen was introduced as the Colts new head coach. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Shane Steichen shakes hand with Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay during a news conference, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in Indianapolis. Steichen was introduced as the Colts new head coach. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Indianapolis Colts new head coach Shane Steichen speaks during an interview following an NFL news conference, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Shane Steichen walks to an interview following an NFL football news conference, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in Indianapolis. Steichen was introduced as the Colts new head coach. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Indianapolis Colts new head coach Shane Steichen speaks during an NFL news conference, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Indianapolis Colts new head coach Shane Steichen hugs wide receiver Michael Pittman following an NFL football news conference, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)