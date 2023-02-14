Close
Girls teams get their own division in peewee hockey tourney

Three-time Olympic gold-medal-winning Canadian goalie Charline Labonte poses for a picture with a young fan while signing autographs at the International Peewee Hockey Tournament at the Videotron Centre in Quebec City on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. Labonte competed in the tournament playing for a boys team, and was on hand as the event launched a girls’ division for the first time in its 63 year history. (AP Photo/John Wawrow) The International Peewee Tournament program features a female player on its cover in honor of the event launching a girls’ division for the first time in its 63 year history. Tournament GM Patrick Dom said the growth of women’s hockey around the world made this the right time for the tournament to have a girls division, which features 12 teams. Previously, girls were allowed to participate, but either as teams playing in boys divisions or being included on boys’ team rosters. (AP Photo/John Wawrow) In this image taken from video, members of the Florida Alliance prepare for their hockey game against England at the International Peewee Tournament being played at the Videotron Centre in Quebec City on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. The team from Florida’s `Space Coast’ region was part of a 12-team all-girls division the tournament launched for the first time in its 63 year history. (AP Photo/John Wawrow) A camera person records a game between Switzerland's Romande Chouettes and Durham, N.C.'s West Lightning during a girls hockey game at the International Peewee Tournament at Quebec City’s Videotron Centre on Friday, Feb 10, 2023. A team of 11- and 12-year-old Ukrainian boys has been offered a respite from the war raging back home in having spent the past week in Quebec City preparing to compete in the International Peewee Tournament. Their much anticipated first game, against the Boston Junior Bruins, will be on Saturday. (AP Photo/John Wawrow)