Native Americans renew protests of Kansas City Chiefs mascot

Meldon Fulwilder speaks during a news conference by Native American advocacy groups, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in Phoenix. The groups are calling for the NFL football team Kansas City Chiefs to drop their name, logo and their trademark "war chant" where fans make a chopping-hand gesture mimicking the Native American tomahawk. They play to demonstrate outside State Farm Stadium in the Phoenix suburb of Glendale during the Super Bowl 57 NFL football game. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) Leonard Rivers speaks during a news conference by Native American advocacy groups, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in Phoenix. Dr. James Riding In speaks during a news conference by Native American advocacy groups, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in Phoenix. David Garcia speaks during a news conference by Native American advocacy groups, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in Phoenix. Amanda Blackhorse speaks during a news conference by Native American advocacy groups, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in Phoenix. FILE - A woman wearing Native American clothing attends a "No Honor in Racism Rally" march in front of TCF Bank Stadium before an NFL football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Kansas City Chiefs, Oct. 18, 2015, in Minneapolis. The group objects to the Kansas City Chiefs name, and other teams' use of Native Americans as mascots. As the Kansas City Chiefs return to Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, for the first time in two years, the movement to change their name and logo will be there again. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)