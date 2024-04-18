Sights from the last Coyotes home game in Arizona

Close
A fan shares their love with the Coyotes from the stands during the last home game in the Valley. (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Coyotes fans share their love of the hockey team, as it plays its last game in Phoenix before relocating to Utah. (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports.) Coyotes fans share their love of the hockey team, as it plays its last game in Phoenix before relocating to Utah. (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports.) Coyotes fans share their love of the hockey team, as it plays its last game in Phoenix before relocating to Utah. (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports.) Coyotes fans share their love of the hockey team, as it plays its last game in Phoenix before relocating to Utah. (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports.) A fan shares their love with the Coyotes from the stands during the last home game in the Valley. (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) One fan had a Joker sign up to the glass during the Coyotes' last home game in the Valley. (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Coyotes mascot Howler looks on as the team plays its final home game in the Valley. (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) A look inside Mullett Arena ahead of the Coyotes' last home game in Phoenix. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) A look inside Mullett Arena ahead of the Coyotes' last home game in Phoenix. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) A look inside Mullett Arena ahead of the Coyotes' last home game in Phoenix. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) A look inside Mullett Arena ahead of the Coyotes' last home game in Phoenix. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Coyotes fans share their love of the hockey team, as it plays its last game in Phoenix before relocating to Utah. (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports.) Clayton Keller before the Coyotes play their final home game in the Valley. (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Clayton Keller and Connor McDavid square off for puck drop before the Coyotes' last home game in the Valley. (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Clayton Keller during the Coyotes' last home game in the Valley. (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Coyotes forward Liam O'Brien scores Arizona's first goal of the night to give the Coyotes a 1-0 lead. (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Coyotes forward Liam O'Brien scores Arizona's first goal of the night to give the Coyotes a 1-0 lead. (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Coyotes head coach Andre Tourigny looks on as the team hosts its final home game in the Valley. (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Logan Cooley skates during the Coyotes' last home game in the Valley. (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Lawson Crouse looks on as the Coyotes play their final home game in the Valley. (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Lawson Crouse smiles on as the Coyotes play their final home game in the Valley. (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Nick Schmaltz gets a shot off during the Coyotes' last home game in the Valley. (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Josh Doan skating during the Coyotes' last home game in the Valley. (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Josh Doan skating during the Coyotes' last home game in the Valley. (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)