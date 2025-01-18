Tyon Grant-Foster scores 17 in GCU’s win against Tarleton State

PHOENIX (AP) — Senior Tyon Grant-Foster’s 17 points helped Grand Canyon defeat Tarleton State 88-64 on Saturday night.

Grant-Foster had five rebounds for the Antelopes (13-5, 3-1 Western Athletic Conference). JaKobe Coles scored 16 points while shooting 3 of 8 from the field and 8 for 8 from the line.

Collin Moore had 12 points and shot 4 for 6 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line, including a circus-like and-one play late in the first half.

Come for the Traivar block, stay for the CMO circus and-one! 🎪🤩#SCTop10 pic.twitter.com/vor7SfJXWN — Grand Canyon Men’s Basketball (@GCU_MBB) January 19, 2025

The Texans (8-12, 3-2) were led by Dantwan Grimes, who posted 13 points and four steals. Izzy Miles added 12 points for Tarleton State. Bubu Benjamin had 11 points.

GCU will head to Southern Utah (9-9, 1-3) for a Thursday night showdown while Tarleton State will face Abilene Christian (8-11, 0-4) on the same night.

