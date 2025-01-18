Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

GCU

Tyon Grant-Foster scores 17 in GCU’s win against Tarleton State

Jan 18, 2025, 9:52 PM | Updated: 9:56 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PHOENIX (AP) — Senior Tyon Grant-Foster’s 17 points helped Grand Canyon defeat Tarleton State 88-64 on Saturday night.

Grant-Foster had five rebounds for the Antelopes (13-5, 3-1 Western Athletic Conference). JaKobe Coles scored 16 points while shooting 3 of 8 from the field and 8 for 8 from the line.

Collin Moore had 12 points and shot 4 for 6 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line, including a circus-like and-one play late in the first half.

The Texans (8-12, 3-2) were led by Dantwan Grimes, who posted 13 points and four steals. Izzy Miles added 12 points for Tarleton State. Bubu Benjamin had 11 points.

RELATED STORIES

GCU will head to Southern Utah (9-9, 1-3) for a Thursday night showdown while Tarleton State will face Abilene Christian (8-11, 0-4) on the same night.

GCU

ASU swimmer Grant House of the House settlement has advocated for student-athletes...

Associated Press

With House settlement looming, NCAA student-athletes wonder about being employees

With the looming House settlement set to change college sports forever, players are wondering about the potential impact of being treated as employees, rather than just student-athletes.

12 hours ago

GCU Guard Tyon Grant-Foster in his season debut vs. ASU on Nov. 14, 2024. (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona S...

Associated Press

Tyon Grant-Foster scores 17 in GCU’s win against Tarleton State

Senior Tyon Grant-Foster's 17 points helped Grand Canyon defeat Tarleton State on Saturday night.

24 hours ago

Collin Moore GCU basketball vs. Southern Utah...

Associated Press

Collin Moore throws down poster dunk as GCU beats Southern Utah

Collin Moore scored 17 points for Grand Canyon men's basketball and helped put Southern Utah to bed with a late-game poster dunk on Saturday in their WAC opener.

15 days ago

GCU guard Makaih Williams...

Associated Press

Makaih Williams scores career-high 31 points off bench in GCU win over Bryant

Makaih Williams scored a career-high 31 points on 9-for-16 shooting to propel GCU past Bryant 112-66 on Monday night.

19 days ago

GCU...

Associated Press

GCU goes nearly wire-to-wire in win over San Diego at Intuit Dome

JaKobe Coles' 18 points and 10 rebounds helped GCU defeat San Diego on Saturday night at the West Coast Hoops Showdown.

22 days ago

Lok Wur #5 of the Grand Canyon Antelopes celebrates a play against the Texas-Arlington Mavericks in...

Associated Press

Lok Wur’s buzzer-beating jumper lifts Grand Canyon over Saint Louis

Grand Canyon's Lok Wur scored the game-winning jump shot with one second left as the Antelopes took down Saint Louis 73-72.

28 days ago

Tyon Grant-Foster scores 17 in GCU’s win against Tarleton State