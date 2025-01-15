Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

GOLF

Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth among latest 2025 WM Phoenix Open commitments

Jan 15, 2025, 8:55 PM

Damon Allred's Profile Picture

BY DAMON ALLRED


ArizonaSports.com editor

The WM Phoenix Open on Wednesday announced Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth and Billy Horschel as the latest additions for its February 2025 tournament at TPC Scottsdale.

Thomas (No. 21 on World Golf Ranking) will try for his 16th victory on the PGA Tour and first since the 2022 PGA Championship. It will be his 11th time at the tournament, and he has a few top-five finishes under his belt: fourth in 2023, tied for third in 2019 and 2020.

Boasting five top-10 finishes in nine appearances at the tournament, Spieth (No. 71) has 13 PGA Tour wins, most recently winning the 2022 RBC Heritage.

RELATED STORIES

Horschel (No. 16) is coming off a 2024 campaign that included his eighth PGA Tour win (Corales Puntacana Championship) along with an eagle putt to beat Rory McIlroy in a playoff at the BMW PGA Championship, his second win at the event.

“We are less than 20 days away, and already the field for the 2025 WM Phoenix Open is shaping up to be one of the strongest in tournament history,” WM Phoenix Open chairman Matt Mooney said in a release. “The latest round of commitments includes some of the biggest names on the PGA TOUR. We can’t wait to see them out at ‘The People’s Open’ in February.”

The three golfers join last week’s initial commitments of Hideki Matsuyama (No. 5), 2023 tournament winner Nick Taylor (No. 29) and Wyndham Clark (No. 7). Wednesday’s additions make it five top-30 golfers committed.

When is the 2025 WM Phoenix Open?

The first round of the 2025 WM Phoenix Open tees off Thursday, Feb. 6.

The fourth and final round is slated for Sunday, Feb. 9.

Additionally, the Annexus Pro-Am takes place the Wednesday before the first round.

Golf

Justin Thomas at WM Phoenix Open...

Damon Allred

Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth among latest 2025 WM Phoenix Open commitments

The WM Phoenix Open announced Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth and Billy Horschel as the latest additions for its February 2025 tournament.

2 days ago

Hideki Matsuyama reads a putt during 2025 WM Phoenix Open...

Tyler Drake

Hideki Matsuyama among early commitments for 2025 WM Phoenix Open

The 2025 WM Phoenix Open field has its first three commitments ahead of February's spectacle, including Hideki Matsuyama.

8 days ago

Fans are seen on the 16th green during the second round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC...

David Veenstra

Several changes incoming for 2025 WM Phoenix Open

The Thunderbirds announced on Monday there will be several changes to the WM Phoenix Open coming in 2025.

3 months ago

Olympic flag waving in the wind...

Arizona Sports

2024 Paris Olympics: Tracking every qualifier with ties to Arizona

The 2024 Paris Olympics are set to begin this week, and there are many athletes with Arizona ties gearing up for the competition.

6 months ago

Associated Press

Xander the Great! Schauffele wins the British Open for his 2nd major this year

Xander Schauffele won the British Open on Sunday for his second major of the year, delivering a masterpiece at Royal Troon with a 6-under 65 to overcome a two-shot deficit and give the Americans a sweep of the majors for the first time since 1982.

6 months ago

Jon Rahm drives the golf ball...

Associated Press

Jon Rahm hoping to end drought at the British Open

The major championship season ends with the British Open teeing off this week, and Rahm has been a no-show.

6 months ago

Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth among latest 2025 WM Phoenix Open commitments