The WM Phoenix Open on Wednesday announced Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth and Billy Horschel as the latest additions for its February 2025 tournament at TPC Scottsdale.

Thomas (No. 21 on World Golf Ranking) will try for his 16th victory on the PGA Tour and first since the 2022 PGA Championship. It will be his 11th time at the tournament, and he has a few top-five finishes under his belt: fourth in 2023, tied for third in 2019 and 2020.

Boasting five top-10 finishes in nine appearances at the tournament, Spieth (No. 71) has 13 PGA Tour wins, most recently winning the 2022 RBC Heritage.

Horschel (No. 16) is coming off a 2024 campaign that included his eighth PGA Tour win (Corales Puntacana Championship) along with an eagle putt to beat Rory McIlroy in a playoff at the BMW PGA Championship, his second win at the event.

“We are less than 20 days away, and already the field for the 2025 WM Phoenix Open is shaping up to be one of the strongest in tournament history,” WM Phoenix Open chairman Matt Mooney said in a release. “The latest round of commitments includes some of the biggest names on the PGA TOUR. We can’t wait to see them out at ‘The People’s Open’ in February.”

The three golfers join last week’s initial commitments of Hideki Matsuyama (No. 5), 2023 tournament winner Nick Taylor (No. 29) and Wyndham Clark (No. 7). Wednesday’s additions make it five top-30 golfers committed.

When is the 2025 WM Phoenix Open?

The first round of the 2025 WM Phoenix Open tees off Thursday, Feb. 6.

The fourth and final round is slated for Sunday, Feb. 9.

Additionally, the Annexus Pro-Am takes place the Wednesday before the first round.