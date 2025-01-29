Arizona lawmakers introduced a bill Tuesday that provides the framework of how the Arizona Diamondbacks can fund renovations to remain at the Maricopa County-owned Chase Field for the long term.

HB2704 mirrors how the Arizona Cardinals use sales and income taxes from State Farm Stadium to fund upgrades and renovations to their home stadium.

D-backs CEO and president Derrick Hall told the Arizona Republic that the team has pitched a plan that would take 5% of the 5.6% of sales taxes that already exist at Chase Field to send to a fund (0.6% will continue to fund education). The bill’s primary author, Republican Rep. Jeff Weninger of Chandler, and Hall emphasized to the newspaper that the bill introduced does not add any taxes but redistributes them.

The sales tax would only come from sales at Chase Field, while the income taxes would be taken from employees, including those from players.

“The Arizona Diamondbacks are an indispensable part of our state’s identity and economy,” Weninger said in a release. “I’m proud to sponsor HB2704, which provides a dedicated funding solution to renovate Chase Field and ensure the Diamondbacks remain right here in Arizona where they belong. With the departure of the Coyotes last year, it is more important than ever to take proactive steps to protect the future of our teams and the venues that make them possible.”

In September, Hall explained that the D-backs wanted to follow the Cardinals’ financial structure that’s already in place at their Glendale home, which is funded by the Arizona Sports and Tourism Authority.

“You’re taking income tax, you’re taking sales tax. Everything that’s generated through football and non-football events there then goes back into the building — not all of it — but the majority of it goes back into the building so that they can renovate that,” Hall told Arizona Sports’ Bickley & Marotta.

“If we can look at some of the sales tax we’re generating for state, county, city, put that back into the stadium — not to the D-backs, not to our operations — but merely for the renovation each and every year so you have that funding pipeline, that’s what makes the most sense. And that’s what most municipalities are doing for their stadiums.”

State Farm Stadium’s upkeep is additionally funded by a car rental surcharge and hotel bed tax that is not included in the D-backs’ proposed bill.

The Diamondbacks project the bill as proposed would provide $15 million to $20 million each year, according to the Republic.

HB2704 says the money recaptured by sales and income taxes would cover “reconstructing, equipping, repairing, maintaining or improving the major league baseball facility owned and operated by the district.”

The bill is cosponsored by a bipartisan group of lawmakers.

HB2704 would need to win a majority vote in the state Legislature with a sign-off from Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs to go into effect.

The D-backs have estimated they must spend $400 million-$500 million to upgrade the guts of Chase Field.

The building has dealt with issues from its roof to its cooling system. While the team has been open about those issues, owner Ken Kendrick and Hall have remained firm that they are pursuing a resolution to stay at the club’s original ballpark.

Chase Field lease extension could follow the bill to fund renovations

Separately but related to the D-backs’ push for finding a resolution about funding maintenance and repairs to Chase Field is the looming lease agreement.

The county and MLB club’s current lease ends in 2027, which has put the Diamondbacks under pressure to either find a solution to upgrade Chase Field or find a new home altogether.

In September 2024, a rift developed between the D-backs and the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors amid negotiations around a lease extension. A letter exchange with then-Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jack Sellers went public in the Republic, and Hall used the opportunity to paint a picture of urgency about the situation.

“I can’t figure out why they want it to be public. It just shows how bad of a proposal it was,” Hall told Bickley & Marotta. “This is a government authority that has proven all along that they do not have the desire nor the ability to put any money into their own building. Not a penny. And you can see it in their proposal.

“Here they are asking us to sign a 50-year extension without any public funding at the time — which we’re trying to seek through tax recollection, which is very realistic — and still asking us nonetheless to not even pursue mixed-use, which we have said all along we need with restaurant, hotel, retail around the ballpark. And they say they won’t allow us to even talk about that opportunity and quote-unquote unlock that opportunity and possibility until we’ve put nearly $200 million into the ballpark. Again, they’re not even putting a penny.”

The November election that ushered in new voices in the county — Sellers is no longer on the board — may have helped the Diamondbacks reset negotiations over the Chase Field lease.

Follow @kzimmermanaz