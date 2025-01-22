The Suns listed guard Bradley Beal as out (left ankle sprain) for Phoenix’s game against an injury-hit Brooklyn Nets team on Wednesday.

Phoenix also listed center Jusuf Nurkic as out for reconditioning after he began the road trip at home due to illness. He’s missed the last seven games dating back to Jan. 7.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn is without Bojan Bogdanovic (left foot injury recovery), D’Angelo Russell (left hamstring injury management), Cam Thomas (hamstring strain), Trendon Watford (hamstring strain) and Ziaire Williams (ankle sprain). Former Sun Cam Johnson (ankle sprain) was later ruled out, while Ben Simmons (illness) is doubtful.

The reasonable followup here is who is playing? Here are the healthy guys on the roster. G: Keon Johnson, Reece Beekman, Dariq Whitehead

F: Jalen Wilson, Tyrese Martin (!), Noah Clowney, Tosan Evbuomwan

C: Nic Claxton, Day'Ron Sharpe — Kellan Olson (@KellanOlson) January 22, 2025

Beal played with an initial questionable listing in a loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday after missing the previous two games, finishing with five points (2-for-4 shooting) and four assists in 25 minutes.

“It was good, it was a little sore, but it was okay,” Beal told azcentral’s Duane Rankin postgame.

He has come off the bench in the last seven games, notching 25 points in two of the first three but has not surpassed 15 points since.

The Suns listed him as questionable for Wednesday’s game before ruling him out before tip-off.

The Suns and Nets will tip at 5:30 p.m. MST on Wednesday. Catch the action on 98.7, the Arizona Sports app or online.