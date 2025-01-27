The Miami Heat have suspended Jimmy Butler a third time after he walked out of shootaround Monday when informed he would come off the bench behind Haywood Highsmith, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.

“The Miami HEAT are suspending Jimmy Butler without pay effective immediately for an indefinite period to last no fewer than five games,” the team said in a statement.

“The suspension is due to a continued pattern of disregard of team rules, engaging in conduct detrimental to the team and intentionally withholding services. This includes walking out of practice earlier today.”

Butler was coming off his second suspension — the first was for seven games and the second for two. He received the second suspension because he missed a team flight to tip a two-game road trip.

“We have suspended Jimmy Butler for two games for a continued pattern of disregard of team rules, insubordinate conduct and conduct detrimental to the team, including missing today’s team flight to Milwaukee,” the team confirmed in a statement about the second suspension.

What happened before Jimmy Butler’s first and second suspensions by Heat?

The Heat left for Milwaukee around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday. That departure time is earlier than Miami leaves for most of its trips, and it’s unclear if that was a factor for Butler.

The dates for the scheduled games on this Heat road trip coincided with a padel tournament in Miami, one that listed Butler as an honorary chairman and co-captain. Butler’s coffee company, Big Face, was also involved with the event. But it was not known if that had anything to do with him missing the flight to Milwaukee.

Butler ended up attending that event and meeting with reporters.

“I love this city with everything that I have,” he said this weekend at the padel tournament that he co-chaired.

The NBA’s trade deadline is Feb. 6.

Butler was banished for seven games earlier this month, costing him about $2.4 million in salary.

He returned last week and played in each of the last three Miami games, averaging 13.0 points in 29.3 minutes. But he was notably detached from the team during timeouts and breaks in play.

Butler wants a trade — reportedly favoring the Phoenix Suns as a landing spot — and Miami is trying to comply.

But moving Butler and his $48.8 million salary this season is likely going to be more complicated that it would have been in past seasons, largely because of the league’s aprons — salary levels installed as part of the new collective bargaining agreement that restrict the ways bigger-spending teams can make certain moves.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

