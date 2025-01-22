Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Report: Heat suspending Jimmy Butler for 2nd time this month amid trade rumors

Jan 22, 2025, 3:20 PM | Updated: 11:01 pm

Alex Weiner's Profile Picture

BY ALEX WEINER


Diamondbacks reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

The Miami Heat will suspend Jimmy Butler for their next two games after he missed the team flight, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported on Wednesday. This is the second time he has been suspended this month.

Butler was reportedly planning to join Miami on its two-game road trip in Milwaukee and Brooklyn, but he will instead remain home amid swirling trade rumors.

Miami suspended Butler for seven games in early January for conduct detrimental to the team after he said he did not think he could find joy playing for the Heat.

RELATED STORIES

The suspension surfaces one day after the Phoenix Suns, who have been tied to Butler for over a month as one of his preferred trade destinations, made a trade for more draft picks.

The Suns dealt their unprotected 2031 first-round pick to the Utah Jazz for three lower-priority first-rounders, giving the front office more flexibility to make deals whether they include Butler or not.

A Butler to Phoenix trade would likely include more than two participating teams.

The trade deadline is on Feb. 6, and the relationship between Butler and Miami continues to deteriorate after the Heat elected not to extend him last summer.

Butler is in the final year of his contract and possesses a $52.4 million player option for next year.

The Suns, meanwhile, are at .500 with a 21-21 record heading into Wednesday’s game against the lowly Nets.

Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker vs. Nets....

Associated Press

Devin Booker scores 32 as Suns beat short-handed Nets

Devin Booker scored 32 points in his 200th career 30-point performance as the Phoenix Suns beat the short-handed Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday.

7 hours ago

Suns guard Bradley Beal...

Damon Allred

Suns’ Bradley Beal out, Nets roster hit hard by injuries

The Suns listed guard Bradley Beal as out (left ankle sprain) for Phoenix's game against an injury-hit Brooklyn Nets team on Wednesday.

11 hours ago

Jimmy Butler...

Alex Weiner

Report: Heat suspending Jimmy Butler for 2nd time this month amid trade rumors

The Heat will suspend Jimmy Butler for two games after missing the team flight, his second suspension this month, Shams Charania reported.

12 hours ago

CEO Josh Bartelstein, general manager James Jones, and owner Matt Ishiba of the Phoenix Suns...

Kevin Zimmerman

Suns-Jazz draft pick trade creates flexibility, Jimmy Butler trade or not

A Jimmy Butler trade is not necessarily lined up for the Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat. But a trade of picks with the Utah Jazz gives them flexibility.

16 hours ago

Owners Mat Ishbia and Justin Ishbia of the Phoenix Suns look on during the first half between the C...

Kellan Olson

Suns keep gambit rolling, continue mortgaging future with pick trade

You know the person that keeps rebuying into the poker game? The one everyone knows has zero chance of leaving with any money? That sure feels like the Suns right now.

1 day ago

Suns...

Alex Weiner

Suns trading 2031 first-round pick to Jazz for draft capital

The Suns have agreed to trade their unprotected 2031 first-round pick to the Jazz in exchange for three first-round picks, Shams Charania reported. 

1 day ago

Report: Heat suspending Jimmy Butler for 2nd time this month amid trade rumors