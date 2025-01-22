The Miami Heat will suspend Jimmy Butler for their next two games after he missed the team flight, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported on Wednesday. This is the second time he has been suspended this month.

Butler was reportedly planning to join Miami on its two-game road trip in Milwaukee and Brooklyn, but he will instead remain home amid swirling trade rumors.

Miami suspended Butler for seven games in early January for conduct detrimental to the team after he said he did not think he could find joy playing for the Heat.

The suspension surfaces one day after the Phoenix Suns, who have been tied to Butler for over a month as one of his preferred trade destinations, made a trade for more draft picks.

The Suns dealt their unprotected 2031 first-round pick to the Utah Jazz for three lower-priority first-rounders, giving the front office more flexibility to make deals whether they include Butler or not.

A Butler to Phoenix trade would likely include more than two participating teams.

The trade deadline is on Feb. 6, and the relationship between Butler and Miami continues to deteriorate after the Heat elected not to extend him last summer.

Butler is in the final year of his contract and possesses a $52.4 million player option for next year.

The Suns, meanwhile, are at .500 with a 21-21 record heading into Wednesday’s game against the lowly Nets.

