The Phoenix Suns assigned rookie center Oso Ighodaro to the G League Valley Suns on Tuesday, the team announced.

Ighodaro has a path to everyday playing time in the G League after his NBA minutes have decreased since the addition of center Nick Richards via trade with the Charlotte Hornets.

Richards is five games into his Suns tenure, during which Ighodaro only averaged 7.3 minutes over the first three and did not play in the most recent two contests.

Veteran Mason Plumlee has been Phoenix’s primary reserve big, having played 40 minutes over the last two games. Day 1 starter Jusuf Nurkic has been removed from the rotation, but he sits in as a third option with Ighodaro playing for the Valley Suns.

The rookie has averaged 3.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 0.9 stocks (steals and blocks) in 16.1 minutes per game in 36 appearances so far. He has shot 55.8% from the field and 54.3% from the free-throw line.

Per 36 minutes, his averages increase to 8.4 points and 7.9 rebounds.

The Suns drafted Ighodaro out of Marquette with the 40th overall pick in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft, their second selection after Virginia forward Ryan Dunn (No. 28). Ighodaro is a Valley native who attended Desert Vista High School.

The Valley Suns are in their debut season and play their home games at Arizona State’s Mullett Arena. Their leading scorer is guard and fellow Valley native TyTy Washington (20.5 PPG), who is on a two-way contract along with Jalen Bridges and Collin Gillespie.

Their next home game is Friday at 7 p.m. MST against the San Diego Clippers.

The NBA Suns return to action on Wednesday at Footprint Center against the Minnesota Timberwolves with tip-off set for 7 p.m. MST.

