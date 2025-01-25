Close
State of the Sun Devils podcast: Arizona State’s turnover woes continue in loss to No. 3 Iowa State

Jan 25, 2025, 5:30 PM

Jesse Morrison's Profile Picture

BY JESSE MORRISON


Arizona Sports

On the latest edition of the State of the Sun Devils podcast, Jeremy Schnell, Jesse Morrison and Damon Allred react to Arizona State men’s basketball’s 76-61 loss to No. 3 Iowa State at Desert Financial Arena.

The Sun Devils started well and led 40-33 at halftime. They shot 50% from three-point range and 56% from the field in the first half.

The game started to unravel for ASU in the second half. The Sun Devils had 11 turnovers in the frame and were just 2-for-12 from three.

Foul trouble also hurt Arizona State in the game. The Sun Devils had five players pick up at least three fouls. Joson Sanon and Jayden Quaintance, debatably ASU’s two best players, fouled out.

The Sun Devils dropped to 11-8 overall and 2-6 in the Big 12 with the loss. They will have to start stacking wins if they want to make the NCAA Tournament.

ASU returns to the court Tuesday at Colorado before welcoming rival Arizona to Tempe on Feb. 1.

