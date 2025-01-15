Close
Kenny Dillingham’s ASU contract extension and salary amendment details revealed

Jan 15, 2025, 12:20 PM

Kevin Zimmerman's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN ZIMMERMAN


ArizonaSports.com lead editor

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham’s contract extension can be approved Thursday in an Arizona Board of Regents meeting, and the details of the new deal were revealed in a public posting of the special session.

Dillingham’s salary will increase from $4.1 million to $5.8 million, an amount expected to be in the top third of the Big 12. He earned the new deal after leading ASU football (11-3) to a College Football Playoff appearance in his second season on the job.

RELATED STORIES

The contract was previously set to expire on Dec. 31, 2028, and now goes a year further. As proposed, the amended contract creates the potential to run 10 years and triggers a one-year extension with every six-win season.

The school cited several accomplishments on and off the field for Dillingham. Among them were that 4,700 new season tickets were sold for 2023, the highest since 2015.

The Sun Devils added that 3,800 new season tickets have already been sold for 2025 thanks to this season’s Peach Bowl run.

Details of Kenny Dillingham’s new ASU contract extension

— Additional year through Dec. 2029 or the last game of 2029 season.

— Salary from $4.1 million to $5.8 million with $100,000 increased each Jan. 1.

— Extension trigger events and raises

  • Six regular-season wins and an invitation to a bowl – One-year extension
  • Seven regular-season wins – “$100,000 applicable to the immediately succeeding contract year’s annual salary and each contract year’s annual salary thereafter during the term”
  • Eight regular-season wins – “$200,000 applicable to the immediately succeeding contract year’s annual salary and each contract year’s annual salary thereafter during the term”
  • Nine regular-season wins – “$250,000 applicable to the immediately succeeding contract year’s annual salary and each contract year’s annual salary thereafter during the term”
  • 10 regular-season wins –  “$350,000 applicable to the immediately succeeding contract year’s annual salary and each contract year’s annual salary thereafter during the term”
  • 11 regular-season wins – “$450,000 applicable to the immediately succeeding contract year’s annual salary and each contract year’s annual salary thereafter during the term”

— The contract has been altered to give incentives for CFP appearances in the current format:

  • $50,000 for non-CFP bowl appearances
  • 1 month of annual salary for a non-CFP bowl game win
  • $2 million for CFP appearance
  • $2.5 million for a CFP quarterfinal win
  • $3 million for a CFP semifinal win
  • $4 million for CFP championship

— $1 million signing bonus upon approval of amended contract

— $4.2 million in retention bonuses over the contract term, paid out in yearly increments of $642,000.

— Allotted salary budget for hire and retention of assistants at $6 million and $2.8 million for support staff.

— Additional bonus pools to distribute among staff based on nine or more wins

  • Nine wins: $200,000
  • 10 wins: $300,000
  • 11 wins: $400,000
  • 12 wins: $500,000

— Private jet hours for recruiting trips in January and February

— Increased buyout terms:

  • $5 million before Dec. 1, 2025
  • $4 million before Dec. 1, 2026
  • $3 million before Dec. 1, 2027
  • $2 million before Dec. 1, 2028

