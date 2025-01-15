Close
'He's a pro:' Center Henri Veesaar emerges as Arizona finds its defensive footing

Jan 15, 2025

BY KEVIN ZIMMERMAN


It took a convoluted path for the Arizona Wildcats to get here with redshirt sophomore center Henri Veesaar.

Here is a seven-game winning streak for the basketball team with a 5-0 start in their Big 12 initiation. It’s a significant improvement after a 4-5 start to the season. An 81-70 win by playing bully ball against a perennially physical Baylor Bears team was led by a 19-point effort on Veesaar’s part off the bench.

“He gives us real advantages out there,” Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd told reporters. “I mean, he can make a 3, he can pass and he’s a big target on some of your passes — whether it’s in the zone, trying to get in the middle of the zone, a lob, a tip-dunk on a rebound.”

Veesaar added seven boards, two steals and two blocks, one of which came by way of erasing a ball from the TV camera’s view via his wrist.

“He’s a pro,” Baylor coach Scott Drew said of Veesaar. “First time I saw him on film, I was like, ‘He’s a pro.’ I don’t know how Tommy (Lloyd) does it year in and year out, he finds them dudes, develops them, does a great job.”

Henri Veesaar’s development is what ‘college basketball’s all about’

Going further down the path that leads us here, let’s direct the attention to Arizona’s roster changes this offseason.

The Wildcats lost two-year starting center Oumar Ballo, who followed current Los Angeles Lakers center Christian Koloko as a Lloyd developmental success. It should not go unnoticed that Ballo, who reportedly accepted a massive NIL deal to transfer to Indiana, spent his Tuesday putting together a nationally panned effort and getting ejected in a blowout against Illinois.

