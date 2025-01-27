Arizona and ASU recruit Koa Peat named to 2025 McDonald’s All-American roster
Jan 27, 2025, 1:37 PM | Updated: 2:43 pm
Top-10 recruit and Perry High School product Koa Peat was named to the 2025 McDonald’s All-American boys basketball roster on Monday.
A recruiting target of both the Arizona Wildcats and Arizona State Sun Devils, the Gilbert product is the only player from the state in the game.
Neither school has a committed player in the game at present, and Peat is one of four undecided players on the east or west rosters.
The 6-foot-8, 235-pound Peat is the son of former NFL player Todd Peat. Koa Peat’s brother, Keona, plays on the ASU football team as an offensive lineman.
Peat is considering ASU, Arizona, Houston, Baylor and Texas as his finalists.
Other Arizona basketball recruiting targets on the 2025 McDonald’s All-American boys game roster
Arizona is also in the running to land two undecided combo guards out of California: Alijah Arenas, the son of former Wildcat Gilbert Arenas, who attends Chatsworth High School, and Brayden Burries from Eleanor Roosevelt High School.
Arenas announced that Arizona is among the finalists for his services on Monday. The rest of his list includes USC, Kentucky, Louisville and Kansas.
Arenas is not the only notable son of a former NBA player. Twins Cameron and Cayden Boozer made the east roster for the game and are committed to play for Duke. That’s where their father, Carlos Boozer, played in college.
The McDonald’s All-American rosters are highlighted by Utah Prep Academy product and BYU commit AJ Dybantsa.
2025 McDonald’s All-American game boys roster
West
|Name
|Pos
|Hyt
|High School (Location)
|College
|Alijah Arenas
|G
|6’6
|Chatsworth High School (CA)
|Undecided
|Mikel Brown, Jr.
|G
|6’3″
|DME Academy (FL)
|Louisville
|Niko Bundalo
|F
|6’10°
|Prolific Prep of Napa Christian (CA)
|Washington
|Brayden Burries
|G
|6’4″
|Eleanor Roosevelt High School (CA)
|Undecided
|Chris Cenac, Jr.
|C
|6’10”
|Link Academy (MO)
|Houston
|AJ Dybantsa
|F
|6’9″
|Utah Prep Academy (UT)
|BYU
|Nikolas Khamenia
|F
|6’8″
|Harvard-Westlake School (CA)
|Duke
|Koa Peat
|F
|6’7″
|Perry High School (AZ)
|Undecided
|Darryn Peterson
|G
|6’6″
|Prolific Prep of Napa Christian (CA)
|Kansas
|Meleek Thomas
|G
|6’4″
|Overtime Elite Academy (GA)
|Arkansas
|Caleb Wilson
|F
|6’9″
|Holy Innocents’ Episcopal School (GA)
|North Carolina
|Tounde Yessoufou
|F
|6’5″
|St. Joseph High School (CA)
|Baylor
East
|Name
|Pos
|Hgt
|High School (Location)
|College
|Shon Abaev
|F
|67″
|Calvary Christian Academy (FL)
|Cincinnati
|Darius Acuff, Jr.
|6’2°
|IMG Academy (FL)
|Arkansas
|Darius Adams
|G
|6’5″
|La Lumiere School (IN)
|UConn
|Nate Ament
|F
|6’9°
|Highland School (VA)
|Undecided
|Cameron Boozer
|F
|6’9″
|Christopher Columbus High School (FL)
|Duke
|Cayden Boozer
|G
|6’4*
|Christopher Columbus High School (FL)
|Duke
|Jalen Haralson
|F
|67″
|La Lumiere School (IN)
|Notre Dame
|Isiah Harwell
|G
|6’6″
|Wasatch Academy (UT)
|Houston
|Trey McKenney
|F
|6’4*
|St. Mary’s Preparatory (MI)
|Michigan
|Malachi Moreno
|6’10”
|Great Crossing High School (KY)
|Kentucky
|Braylon Mullins
|G
|6’4″
|Greenfield-Central High School (IN)
|UConn
|Eric Reibe
|C
|70″
|Bullis School (MD)
|UConn