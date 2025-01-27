Close
ARIZONA WILDCATS BASKETBALL

Arizona and ASU recruit Koa Peat named to 2025 McDonald’s All-American roster

Jan 27, 2025, 1:37 PM | Updated: 2:43 pm

Kevin Zimmerman's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN ZIMMERMAN


ArizonaSports.com lead editor

Top-10 recruit and Perry High School product Koa Peat was named to the 2025 McDonald’s All-American boys basketball roster on Monday.

A recruiting target of both the Arizona Wildcats and Arizona State Sun Devils, the Gilbert product is the only player from the state in the game.

Neither school has a committed player in the game at present, and Peat is one of four undecided players on the east or west rosters.

The 6-foot-8, 235-pound Peat is the son of former NFL player Todd Peat. Koa Peat’s brother, Keona, plays on the ASU football team as an offensive lineman.

Peat is considering ASU, Arizona, Houston, Baylor and Texas as his finalists.

Other Arizona basketball recruiting targets on the 2025 McDonald’s All-American boys game roster

Arizona is also in the running to land two undecided combo guards out of California: Alijah Arenas, the son of former Wildcat Gilbert Arenas, who attends Chatsworth High School, and Brayden Burries from Eleanor Roosevelt High School.

Arenas announced that Arizona is among the finalists for his services on Monday. The rest of his list includes USC, Kentucky, Louisville and Kansas.

Arenas is not the only notable son of a former NBA player. Twins Cameron and Cayden Boozer made the east roster for the game and are committed to play for Duke. That’s where their father, Carlos Boozer, played in college.

The McDonald’s All-American rosters are highlighted by Utah Prep Academy product and BYU commit AJ Dybantsa.

2025 McDonald’s All-American game boys roster

West

Name Pos Hyt High School (Location) College
Alijah Arenas G 6’6 Chatsworth High School (CA) Undecided
Mikel Brown, Jr. G 6’3″ DME Academy (FL) Louisville
Niko Bundalo F 6’10° Prolific Prep of Napa Christian (CA) Washington
Brayden Burries G 6’4″ Eleanor Roosevelt High School (CA) Undecided
Chris Cenac, Jr. C 6’10” Link Academy (MO) Houston
AJ Dybantsa F 6’9″ Utah Prep Academy (UT) BYU
Nikolas Khamenia F 6’8″ Harvard-Westlake School (CA) Duke
Koa Peat F 6’7″ Perry High School (AZ) Undecided
Darryn Peterson G 6’6″ Prolific Prep of Napa Christian (CA) Kansas
Meleek Thomas G 6’4″ Overtime Elite Academy (GA) Arkansas
Caleb Wilson F 6’9″ Holy Innocents’ Episcopal School (GA) North Carolina
Tounde Yessoufou F 6’5″ St. Joseph High School (CA) Baylor

East

Name Pos Hgt High School (Location) College
Shon Abaev F 67″ Calvary Christian Academy (FL) Cincinnati
Darius Acuff, Jr. 6’2° IMG Academy (FL) Arkansas
Darius Adams G 6’5″ La Lumiere School (IN) UConn
Nate Ament F 6’9° Highland School (VA) Undecided
Cameron Boozer F 6’9″ Christopher Columbus High School (FL) Duke
Cayden Boozer G 6’4* Christopher Columbus High School (FL) Duke
Jalen Haralson F 67″ La Lumiere School (IN) Notre Dame
Isiah Harwell G 6’6″ Wasatch Academy (UT) Houston
Trey McKenney F 6’4* St. Mary’s Preparatory (MI) Michigan
Malachi Moreno 6’10” Great Crossing High School (KY) Kentucky
Braylon Mullins G 6’4″ Greenfield-Central High School (IN) UConn
Eric Reibe C 70″ Bullis School (MD) UConn

