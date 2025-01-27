Top-10 recruit and Perry High School product Koa Peat was named to the 2025 McDonald’s All-American boys basketball roster on Monday.

A recruiting target of both the Arizona Wildcats and Arizona State Sun Devils, the Gilbert product is the only player from the state in the game.

Neither school has a committed player in the game at present, and Peat is one of four undecided players on the east or west rosters.

The 6-foot-8, 235-pound Peat is the son of former NFL player Todd Peat. Koa Peat’s brother, Keona, plays on the ASU football team as an offensive lineman.

Peat is considering ASU, Arizona, Houston, Baylor and Texas as his finalists.

Other Arizona basketball recruiting targets on the 2025 McDonald’s All-American boys game roster

Arizona is also in the running to land two undecided combo guards out of California: Alijah Arenas, the son of former Wildcat Gilbert Arenas, who attends Chatsworth High School, and Brayden Burries from Eleanor Roosevelt High School.

Arenas announced that Arizona is among the finalists for his services on Monday. The rest of his list includes USC, Kentucky, Louisville and Kansas.

Arenas is not the only notable son of a former NBA player. Twins Cameron and Cayden Boozer made the east roster for the game and are committed to play for Duke. That’s where their father, Carlos Boozer, played in college.

The McDonald’s All-American rosters are highlighted by Utah Prep Academy product and BYU commit AJ Dybantsa.

2025 McDonald’s All-American game boys roster

West

Name Pos Hyt High School (Location) College Alijah Arenas G 6’6 Chatsworth High School (CA) Undecided Mikel Brown, Jr. G 6’3″ DME Academy (FL) Louisville Niko Bundalo F 6’10° Prolific Prep of Napa Christian (CA) Washington Brayden Burries G 6’4″ Eleanor Roosevelt High School (CA) Undecided Chris Cenac, Jr. C 6’10” Link Academy (MO) Houston AJ Dybantsa F 6’9″ Utah Prep Academy (UT) BYU Nikolas Khamenia F 6’8″ Harvard-Westlake School (CA) Duke Koa Peat F 6’7″ Perry High School (AZ) Undecided Darryn Peterson G 6’6″ Prolific Prep of Napa Christian (CA) Kansas Meleek Thomas G 6’4″ Overtime Elite Academy (GA) Arkansas Caleb Wilson F 6’9″ Holy Innocents’ Episcopal School (GA) North Carolina Tounde Yessoufou F 6’5″ St. Joseph High School (CA) Baylor

East

Name Pos Hgt High School (Location) College Shon Abaev F 67″ Calvary Christian Academy (FL) Cincinnati Darius Acuff, Jr. 6’2° IMG Academy (FL) Arkansas Darius Adams G 6’5″ La Lumiere School (IN) UConn Nate Ament F 6’9° Highland School (VA) Undecided Cameron Boozer F 6’9″ Christopher Columbus High School (FL) Duke Cayden Boozer G 6’4* Christopher Columbus High School (FL) Duke Jalen Haralson F 67″ La Lumiere School (IN) Notre Dame Isiah Harwell G 6’6″ Wasatch Academy (UT) Houston Trey McKenney F 6’4* St. Mary’s Preparatory (MI) Michigan Malachi Moreno 6’10” Great Crossing High School (KY) Kentucky Braylon Mullins G 6’4″ Greenfield-Central High School (IN) UConn Eric Reibe C 70″ Bullis School (MD) UConn

