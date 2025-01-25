Close
Arizona football schedules home-and-home series against former Pac-12 foe Washington State

Jan 25, 2025, 8:50 AM | Updated: 8:57 am

Alex Weiner's Profile Picture

BY ALEX WEINER


Diamondbacks reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

Arizona Wildcats football scheduled a home-and-home series against former Pac-12 counterpart Washington State, the two programs announced on Friday.

The first matchup is set for Sep. 26, 2026, in Pullman, and the second will be played at Arizona Stadium on Sept. 25, 2027.

Arizona last faced Washington State during the 2023 season, the former’s final year in the Pac-12. The Wildcats crushed the Cougars in Pullman during that most recent matchup, 44-6, behind 343 passing yards from quarterback Noah Fifita — who is returning to Arizona in 2025. They own the all-time series lead 28-19 (13-8 on the road).

The Wildcats and Cougars have put on shootouts over the past decade, particularly when Rich Rodriguez matched up with Mike Leach.

In 2014, No. 15 Arizona went on the road and lit up Wazzu for a 59-37 victory. A year later, the Cougars’ Air Raid offense led a 45-42 thriller in Tucson. In seven of their last eight meetings, at least one team eclipsed 40 points.

Arizona football nonconference schedule

Arizona’s nonconference schedule for the next three seasons is nearly complete:

2025: Hawai’i, Weber State, Kansas State (scheduled before Arizona’s move to Big 12)

2026: Northern Arizona, Northern Illinois, at Washington State

2027: at Colorado State, TBA, Washington State

The Wildcats’ 2025 conference slate includes home games against BYU, Baylor, Oklahoma State and Kansas and road games at Arizona State, Colorado, Houston, Iowa State and Cincinnati.

Brent Brennan is in Year 2 leading the program, and he made significant changes to his staff after a 4-8 debut season. Danny Gonzales moved over from special teams coordinator to defensive coordinator, while Seth Doege takes over as offensive coordinator.

Washington State is also in a period of change, as Jimmy Rogers is in his first year as head coach.

