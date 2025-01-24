Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

NFL

Former Seahawks, USC coach Pete Carroll nearing deal with Raiders

Jan 24, 2025, 9:19 AM | Updated: 12:08 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Las Vegas Raiders are negotiating a deal to hire Pete Carroll to be their new head coach, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Friday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the contract hasn’t been finalized.

The 73-year-old Carroll returns to the sideline after leading Seattle to two NFC championships and the franchise’s only Super Bowl title during a 14-year stretch that ended following the 2023 season.

RELATED STORIES

He joins a team that’s partly owned by Tom Brady, who beat Carroll and the Seahawks in the Super Bowl 10 years ago. Brady watched from the sideline as Malcom Butler picked off Russell Wilson’s pass at the goal line to seal the victory for the New England Patriots.

Pete Carroll to replace Antonio Pierce with Raiders

The Raiders fired coach Antonio Pierce after going 4-13 in his first full season.

Pierce was 5-4 as an interim coach in 2023 after replacing Josh McDaniels.

Carroll becomes the team’s 14th head coach since Jon Gruden was traded to Tampa Bay in 2002.

Carroll began his NFL head coaching career with the New York Jets in 1994, going 6-10. He was 27-21 in three seasons with the Patriots from 1997-99 and joined Seattle in 2010 after nine seasons at Southern California. He led the 2004 Trojans to a national championship and also the 2003 AP national championship.

Overall, Carroll is 170-120-1 in the NFL.

NFL

Brian Schottenheimer...

Associated Press

Cowboys hire Brian Schottenheimer as next head coach

The Dallas Cowboys say offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer has agreed on a deal to become the storied franchise’s next coach.

5 hours ago

Head coach Pete Carroll of the Seattle Seahawks looks on as they play against the San Francisco 49e...

Associated Press

Former Seahawks, USC coach Pete Carroll nearing deal with Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders are negotiating a deal to hire Pete Carroll to be their head coach, according to sources of The Associated Press.

16 hours ago

Arizona Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr. catches a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins...

Arizona Sports

Marvin Harrison Jr. not among NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year finalists

Arizona Cardinals receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was not among the five finalists for the 2024 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

2 days ago

Tyler Booker, Cardinals mock draft...

Alex Weiner

ESPN’s Kiper: Cardinals take Alabama G Tyler Booker in NFL mock draft

The Arizona Cardinals select Alabama guard Tyler Booker with the No. 16 overall pick in ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr.'s first 2025 mock draft.

3 days ago

Ben Johnson has reportedly agreed to be Bears head coach...

Associated Press

Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson agrees to become Bears head coach, per reports

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has agreed to become the Chicago Bears head coach, according to reports.

4 days ago

Arizona Cardinals CBs Garrett Williams and Max Melton celebrate midgame...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals’ youth movement could really pay off in 2025

The Arizona Cardinals have made a concerted effort to develop their younger players since organizational changes in 2023. Will it pay off in 2025?

5 days ago

Former Seahawks, USC coach Pete Carroll nearing deal with Raiders