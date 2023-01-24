Arizona State men’s basketball finds itself in the best position to make the NCAA Tournament since the 2019-20 season in which Bobby Hurley and Co. were going into the Pac-12 Tournament as the No. 3 seed at (20-11, 11-7 Pac-12) before the COVID-19 pandemic abruptly ended the season.

At 15-5 (6-3 in conference), the Sun Devils sit tied with No. 6 Arizona and USC for third place in the Pac-12 standings.

However, ASU is coming off of back-to-back losses in Tempe to No. 8 UCLA and the Trojans, while the Wildcats moved up five spots in the latest AP Top 25 Poll with their home sweep over the L.A. schools this weekend.

Coincidentally, all three of Arizona State’s conference losses have come at home to the aforementioned teams and the Sun Devils’ final three games of the regular season are all on the road at No. 6 Arizona, No.8 UCLA and USC.

That leaves a trip to both Washington schools, Cal and Stanford while hosting both Oregon Schools, Colorado and Utah on the schedule for both Arizona schools.

As things stand, almost all bracketologists around the country have ASU making the big dance, while all have Arizona as a top-12 seed.

With the help of BracketMatrix.com and the NCAA’s website, here’s a look at the NCAA Tournament résumés for both the Sun Devils and Wildcats ASU, and where they are being projected heading into a road set against the Washington schools this week.

Arizona State NCAA Tournament résumé

Overall record: 15-5

# of brackets included in BracketMatrix.com brackets (out of 79): 77

BracketMatrix.com composite seed (average seeding): 10 (9.70)

Highest seed: 8

NET ranking: 54th

Strength of schedule: 93rd

Quadrant 1 record: 3-2

Quadrant 2 record: 3-2

Quadrant 3 record: 4-0

Quadrant 4 record: 5-1

Arizona NCAA Tournament résumé

Overall record: 17-3

# of brackets included in BracketMatrix.com brackets (out of 79): 79

BracketMatrix.com composite seeding (average seeding): 3 (2.70)

Highest seed: 2

NET ranking: 11th

Strength of schedule: 30th

Quadrant 1 record: 6-2

Quadrant 2 record: 2-1

Quadrant 3 record: 3-0

Quadrant 4 record: 6-0

