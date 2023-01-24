Close
ARIZONA COYOTES

Coyotes sign defenseman Juuso Valimaki to 1-year extension

Jan 24, 2023, 1:36 PM | Updated: 1:39 pm
Juuso Valimaki #4 of the Arizona Coyotes fist bumps J.J. Moser #90 of the Arizona Coyotes after Moser scored a goal against the Detroit Red Wings during the second period at Little Caesars Arena on November 25, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)
The Arizona Coyotes have signed defenseman Juuso Valimaki to a one-year contract extension, the team announced on Tuesday.

Per Sportnet’s Elliotte Friedman, the deal is worth $1 million.

In 43 games this season, Valimaki has posted 12 points (two goals and 10 assists) to go along with 68 penalty minutes. In Arizona’s 4-1 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday, Valimaki recorded an assist in nearly 15 minutes of work.

“We are very pleased to sign Juuso to a one-year extension,” Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong said in a press release on Tuesday. “He is a big, strong, two-way defenseman who has been a great addition to our defensive corps. We look forward to having him on our roster next season.”

The 2017 second-round pick was claimed off waivers from the Calgary Flames back in October.

Before his time in Arizona, the defenseman played nine NHL games last year with the Flames and 35 in the AHL for the Stockton Heat.

Valimaki suited up for 49 games in 2020-21 and registered 11 points, including a pair of goals. He suffered a torn ACL in 2019 after playing in 24 games and recording three points (one goal and two assists).

The Coyotes are back in action Tuesday night against the Anaheim Ducks. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. Tune to ESPN 620 AM/98.7 HD-2.

