The Phoenix Suns will be getting a big boost in the lineup on Thursday night when they host the Dallas Mavericks at Footprint Center.

Head coach Monty Williams announced pregame that 6-foot-11 center Deandre Ayton will be available after missing each of the last three contests due to a non-COVID illness.

The No. 1 overall pick out of Arizona in the 2018 NBA Draft was listed as probable on the NBA’s injury report coming into Thursday night’s contest.

The 24-year-old Ayton is averaging 17.5 points on 58.3% shooting to go along with 9.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

Meanwhile, shooting guard Devin Booker (left groin strain), backup point guard Cam Payne (right foot sprain), backup two-guard Landry Shamet (right foot sprain) and forward Jae Crowder (not with team) all remain out for the Suns.

Booker finished fifth in media voting (25% weight), seventh in player voting (25% weight) and 10th in fan voting (50% weight) for the 2023 All-Star Game starters in Salt Lake City, Utah, which were revealed on Thursday night.

The Mavericks will be without forwards Maxi Kleber (right hamstring tear) and Christian Wood (left thumb fracture).

Phoenix tips off against Dallas at 8 p.m. on Arizona Sports 98.7, the Arizona Sports app or ArizonaSports.com.

