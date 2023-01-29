Close
NFL selects honorary captains to commemorate Pat Tillman at Super Bowl LVII

Jan 29, 2023, 11:02 AM
Statue of the late Arizona State linebacker Pat Tillman at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Ariz. (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)
With Super Bowl LVII coming to Glendale on Feb. 12, Valley legend Pat Tillman will be commemorated at the coin toss by four honorary captains from the Pat Tillman Foundation (PTF) scholar program.

On Friday, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced military spouse and doctor of education nominee Fabersha Flynt, U.S. Army veteran and filmmaker Robert Ham, U.S. Army reservist and developmental psychologist Hyejung Park and U.S. Air Force veteran and physician technologist Dave Prakash as the captains who will take part in the coin toss ceremony.

“Pat Tillman made the ultimate sacrifice for our country and we are committed to ensuring that his life and legacy are forever honored and celebrated across the entire NFL family,” Goodell said in a press release.

Tillman was a breakout linebacker at Arizona State University from 1994-1997 and also spent four years with the Arizona Cardinals from 1998-2001 before turning down a three-year, $3.6 million contract offer in 2002 in order to join the U.S. Army in the wake of the Sept. 11 attacks. In April 2004, Tillman tragically lost his life in Afghanistan.

The Pat Tillman Foundation was created in 2004 by friends and family and provides more than $24 million in academic scholarships through its partnership with the NFL.

The four captains were placed on a Zoom call with recently retired Cardinals defensive lineman J.J. Watt to receive the news — they were shocked to say the least.

“Pat loved football, but most importantly, he was grounded in service to others and making a difference in this world,” Goodell said. “We are so proud of the Tillman Foundation and the Tillman Scholar’s program whose mission is to help leaders make real change.

“These four Tillman Scholars have done just that and we are honored to have them join us on the field to represent the Pat Tillman Foundation as this year’s coin toss captains.”

