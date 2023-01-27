Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports
ARIZONA CARDINALS

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray shares photo of surgically-repaired knee

Jan 27, 2023, 4:03 PM
Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (@K1/Instagram Photo)...
Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (@K1/Instagram Photo)
(@K1/Instagram Photo)
Arizona Sports's Profile Picture BY

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has been relatively quiet as he rehabs from his season-ending knee injury.

That hasn’t stopped the QB from posting some updates of his progression post-ACL and meniscus surgery.

On Friday, Murray posted an update of sorts on where he’s at in an Instagram story.

RELATED STORIES

It’s the latest photo Murray has posted of his knee post-surgery. Earlier this month, he and his dog took to IG to share their matching staples.

Murray underwent successful surgery to repair his torn ACL on Jan. 3. The procedure was done in Texas by Dallas Cowboys team doctor Dan Cooper.

Given when the injury happened, Murray’s return for the start of the 2023 seasons is greatly in doubt.

Recovery time for an ACL tear typically runs about 8-9 months. Based on that timeline, the QB could be back around August or September. And even then, it’s unknown how the team would treat the QB upon his return. Do they want to ease him back into things over the course of the season or let it ride once he gets the green light?

For new general manager Monti Ossenfort, the first order of business is getting him back to full health.

“We want to see him out on the field. … I’ve seen what a healthy Kyler can do,” Ossenfort told reporters during his introductory press conference on Jan. 9. “I did a lot of work on Kyler coming out of Oklahoma.

“I know that he is extremely talented with both his legs and his arm and that does represent a challenge for us. We’ll be ready for it, but the first order of business is getting Kyler healthy and helping him in whatever manner that is possible.”

Arizona Cardinals

Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals hugs Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs after th...
Jake Anderson

Cincinnati mayor calls for paternity test to see if Joe Burrow is Patrick Mahomes’ father

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval on Friday made a proclamation for Joe Burrow to take a paternity test to see if he is Patrick Mahomes' father.
22 hours ago
Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints looks on during the third quarter of the game betw...
Arizona Sports

Report: Cardinals still in play to hire Sean Payton after lengthy interview

The Arizona Cardinals and Denver Broncos are reportedly still in play to land Sean Payton as their next head coach.
22 hours ago
Phoenix Suns owner Larry Fitzgerald and Arizona Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins attend the NBA g...
Tyler Drake

Fitzgerald: Sean Payton has the ability to change conversation of Cardinals

Cardinals great Larry Fitzgerald sees former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton as the obvious choice for Arizona's vacancy.
22 hours ago
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy throws to a receiver in the first half of an NFL footba...
Austin Scott

Here are the NFL’s Arizona connections who could make Super Bowl LVII

The Cardinals can't make a magical run to play in their home stadium for Super Bowl LVII, but some Arizona-connected players can.
22 hours ago
Defensive Coordinator Dan Quinn of the Dallas Cowboys looks on prior to a game against the San Fran...
Arizona Sports

Cardinals candidate Dan Quinn staying on as Dallas Cowboys DC, per report

Dan Quinn is reportedly staying with the Dallas Cowboys as the team's defensive coordinator, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
2 days ago
Interim head coach Dan Quinn of the Dallas Cowboys reacts during the second quarter of the game aga...
Austin Scott

NBC Sports’ King likes Dan Quinn as Cardinals’ next head coach

NBC Sports' Peter King joined Arizona Sports' Bickley & Marotta on Thursday and Dan Quinn is a great option to work with Kyler Murray.
2 days ago
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray shares photo of surgically-repaired knee