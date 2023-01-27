Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has been relatively quiet as he rehabs from his season-ending knee injury.

That hasn’t stopped the QB from posting some updates of his progression post-ACL and meniscus surgery.

On Friday, Murray posted an update of sorts on where he’s at in an Instagram story.

One of the first look at #AZCardinals QB Kyler Murray’s knee after his ACL surgery. Get well soon 1! #BirdCityFootball (Via Kylers Instagram story) pic.twitter.com/COvyLbYgdZ — Cardinals Update (@updatecardinals) January 27, 2023

It’s the latest photo Murray has posted of his knee post-surgery. Earlier this month, he and his dog took to IG to share their matching staples.

Murray underwent successful surgery to repair his torn ACL on Jan. 3. The procedure was done in Texas by Dallas Cowboys team doctor Dan Cooper.

Given when the injury happened, Murray’s return for the start of the 2023 seasons is greatly in doubt.

Recovery time for an ACL tear typically runs about 8-9 months. Based on that timeline, the QB could be back around August or September. And even then, it’s unknown how the team would treat the QB upon his return. Do they want to ease him back into things over the course of the season or let it ride once he gets the green light?

For new general manager Monti Ossenfort, the first order of business is getting him back to full health.

“We want to see him out on the field. … I’ve seen what a healthy Kyler can do,” Ossenfort told reporters during his introductory press conference on Jan. 9. “I did a lot of work on Kyler coming out of Oklahoma.

“I know that he is extremely talented with both his legs and his arm and that does represent a challenge for us. We’ll be ready for it, but the first order of business is getting Kyler healthy and helping him in whatever manner that is possible.”

