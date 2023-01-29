Philadelphia Eagles edge rusher Haason Reddick took advantage of his opportunity to earn a Super Bowl LVII berth in his former stomping grounds at State Farm Stadium.

Reddick, a 2017 first-rounder by the Arizona Cardinals, had two sacks, a tackle for loss and a strip-sack in the first half of the NFC Championship Game Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.

He forced a takeaway on San Francisco’s opening offensive possession by beating a tight end on the edge and clubbing the arm of quarterback Brock Purdy, who left the game with an elbow issue. Purdy was ruled questionable to come back.

Haason Reddick making plays 💪 pic.twitter.com/G1Hl6kHgn6 — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) January 29, 2023

His second sack came on a play-action with 49ers QB Josh Johnson, as Reddick raced through the line untouched to take down Johnson before he had a chance to look. Reddick ripped the ball away, but Johnson was ruled down.

Haason Reddick is dominating! pic.twitter.com/qYtOlZJSlT — NFL UK (@NFLUK) January 29, 2023

He also recovered a fumble toward the end of the first half after Johnson dropped the snap, which set up a touchdown with 16 seconds left before the break.

Reddick spent four seasons with the Cardinals in multiple positions including Sam linebacker and safety. He settled back on the edge in 2020 and led Arizona in sacks with 12.5 before walking in free agency.

The Eagles signed him to a three-year deal worth up to $45 million last offseason, and he rewarded them with a 16-sack regular season and five forced fumbles.

His heroics early in the NFC title game got the attention of his old Cardinals teammates, including fellow edge rusher Chandler Jones.

My goodness… Haason has got to chilllllll🤧 — Eno Benjamin (@EnoB) January 29, 2023

The Eagles won the game 31-7.

“It means everything to me,” Reddick said on the CBS Sports TV broadcast after the game. “It took me a long time to get to the playoffs … This team, the things we’ve been through, the way we played to get to this point, I can’t explain it. It’s been a heck of a journey.”

SUPER BOWL BOUND!!!! All Glory be to GOD!!! #FlyEaglesFly — Haason 7 Reddick (@Haason7Reddick) January 29, 2023

Follow @alexjweiner