Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports
ARIZONA CARDINALS

Report: Cardinals TEs coach Steve Heiden expected to join Lions

Jan 30, 2023, 10:24 AM | Updated: 10:25 am
Arizona Cardinals tight ends coach Steve Heiden talks to his pass catchers during rookie minicamp F...
Arizona Cardinals tight ends coach Steve Heiden talks to his pass catchers during rookie minicamp Friday, May 14, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)
(Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)
Tyler Drake's Profile Picture BY
Arizona Sports

Arizona Cardinals tight ends coach Steve Heiden is expected to join the Detroit Lions in the same role, per ESPN’s Dan Graziano.

Heiden has been Arizona’s tight ends coach since 2019, but now looks elsewhere after the firing of head coach Kliff Kingsbury and amid the Cardinals’ head-coaching search.

He got his start with Arizona in 2013 as an assistant special teams and tight ends coach before moving to assistant offensive line coach in 2018. He served under Bruce Arians, Steve Wilks and Kingsbury and was the longest-tenured Cardinals assistant.

In addition to manning the TE room this season, Heiden also helped lead the team’s running game in the back half of the year after OL coach and run game coordinator Sean Kugler was dismissed in November.

RELATED STORIES

With Heiden and assistant Brian Natkin at the helm, the run game took a more physical tone behind James Conner.

Heiden marks the second Cardinals assistant linked to another team following Kingsbury’s firing a day after the season ended.

Cardinals wide receivers coach Shawn Jefferson was reportedly a candidate for the New England Patriots’ OC job, though they opted for Bill O’Brien.

Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, on the other hand, is among the crop of head-coaching candidates the Cardinals have met with this offseason.

He joins former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, Denver Broncos DC Ejiro Evero, Lions DC Aaron Glenn, Pittsburgh Steelers defensive assistant Brian Flores and Cincinnati Bengals coordinators Lou Anarumo and Brian Callahan as the candidates still available for the job.

Before his coaching days, Heiden played 11 seasons in the NFL between the San Diego Chargers (1999-2001) and Cleveland Browns (2002-09).

In 148 games played (83 starts), the former tight end reeled in 1,689 yards and 14 touchdowns on 201 catches (303 targets).

Arizona Cardinals

New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, left, and quarterback Daniel Jones (8) watch prac...
Kevin Zimmerman

Cardinals to meet Tuesday with Giants OC Mike Kafka, per report

The Arizona Cardinals will interview New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka for their opening at head coach, according to reports.
17 hours ago
Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo of the Cincinnati Bengals argues a call during the first half aga...
Tyler Drake

Report: Cardinals planning to interview Bengals’ Anarumo, Callahan

The Cardinals have reportedly requested head-coaching interviews with Bengals coordinators Lou Anarumo and Brian Callahan.
17 hours ago
Monti Ossenfort, new general manager of the Arizona Cardinals NFL football team, speaks during a ne...
Tyler Drake

2023 NFL Mock Draft Tracker: What will the Cardinals do with 3rd pick?

A look at the players being mocked to the Arizona Cardinals at No. 3 overall in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
17 hours ago
Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles is pressured by L'Jarius Sneed #38 of the Kansas City Chi...
Alex Weiner

Super Bowl LVII matchup set: Eagles to face Chiefs at State Farm Stadium

Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale will be a showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. 
2 days ago
Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick sacks San Francisco 49ers quarterback Josh Johnson du...
Alex Weiner

Eagles OLB Haason Reddick wreaks havoc in NFC Championship Game vs. 49ers

Haason Reddick's heroics in the NFC title game got the attention of his old Cardinals teammates, including Chandler Jones.
2 days ago
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy warms up before the NFC Championship NFL football game ...
Alex Weiner

49ers’ Brock Purdy suffers elbow injury in NFC title game, undefeated streak ends

49ers QB and Gilbert native Brock Purdy suffered an elbow injury in the NFC Championship Game, and his unbeaten run as a starter ended.
2 days ago
Report: Cardinals TEs coach Steve Heiden expected to join Lions