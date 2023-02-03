Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports
ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

ASU’s Xazavian Valladay makes his mark in week at East-West Shrine Bowl

Feb 3, 2023, 10:20 AM
East safety A.J. Finley of Ole Miss, right, tackles West running back Xazavian Valladay of Arizona ...

East safety A.J. Finley of Ole Miss, right, tackles West running back Xazavian Valladay of Arizona State during the first half of the East-West Shrine Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

(AP Photo/John Locher)
Arizona Sports's Profile Picture BY

Xazavian Valladay’s week of practices leading into the East-West Shrine Bowl put him in a positive light for NFL scouts.

The strong prep carried over into the game Thursday night.

The Arizona State Sun Devil product led the West squad in a 12-3 win with 13 carries for 76 yards, a 5.8-yard-per-pop average.

 

Valladay added a catch for four yards at Allegiant Stadium as well. The one-year Sun Devil who transferred to ASU from Wyoming flashed his hands in practices heading into the draft showcase event.

RELATED STORIES

Valladay impressed for an Arizona State team in a 3-9 season that underwent a head-coaching firing midseason.

He became the third Sun Devil to surpass the 1,000-yard mark in the Pac-10 and Pac-12 eras with 1,192 yards and 16 touchdowns.

His 5.7 yards per carry for his entire career made him a five-year college player who piled up 4,466 yards and 35 scores.

Valladay was sporadically used as a receiver throughout his career, but his workload hit a high in his fifth college season. For ASU, he made a career-best 37 catches in 22 for 289 yards and two touchdowns.

Arizona State Football

Team Speed quarterback Jaden Rashada (5) warms up before the Under Armour Next All-America Football...
Jake Anderson

Devil in the making: ASU a dream come true for QB Jaden Rashada

The 6-foot-4, 185-pound QB will create some sort of a domino effect from a recruiting standpoint after the former Florida commit decided to call Tempe home.
1 day ago
Quarterback Trenton Bourguet #16 of the Arizona State Sun Devils warms up before the game against t...
Alex Weiner

ASU football’s Dillingham setting up QB competition with no promises

For ASU football head coach Kenny Dillingham, the QBs room is structured to bring out competition with no hand outs.
2 days ago
(Screenshot via Jake Vanderbroek/Twitter)...
Arizona Sports

ASU lands 4-star QB Jaden Rashada, a former Florida commit

Arizona State and head coach Kenny Dillingham earned a commitment from four-star quarterback Jaden Rashada, a former Florida commit.
2 days ago
Arizona State Sun Devils helmets during the college football game between the Utah Utes and the Ari...
Arizona Sports

2023 Arizona State football commitment tracker

The short recruiting period since he took the job will limit new ASU football coach Kenny Dillingham in his efforts.
2 days ago
Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman Nesta Jade Silvera (4) lines up during the college footb...
Jake Anderson

Arizona State DL Nesta Jade Silvera measures in for 2023 Senior Bowl

Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman Nesta Jade Silvera on Tuesday went through his measurements for the 2023 Senior Bowl.
3 days ago
Statue of the late Arizona State linebacker Pat Tillman at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Ariz. (Jerem...
Austin Scott

NFL selects honorary captains to commemorate Pat Tillman at Super Bowl LVII

With Super Bowl LVII coming to Glendale on Feb. 12, four honorary captains will commemorate Valley legend Pat Tillman at the coin toss.
5 days ago
ASU’s Xazavian Valladay makes his mark in week at East-West Shrine Bowl