Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports
PHOENIX SUNS

Report: Suns prepared to pursue Kevin Durant after Kyrie Irving traded to Mavericks

Feb 5, 2023, 1:35 PM | Updated: 1:54 pm
Kyrie Irving #11 and Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets talk during a break in the action during ...
Kyrie Irving #11 and Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets talk during a break in the action during the fourth quarter of the game against the Indiana Pacers at Barclays Center on October 31, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)
(Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)
Arizona Sports's Profile Picture BY

The Brooklyn Nets traded point guard Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks following his request to be dealt, according to multiple reports on Sunday.

With the move drastically changing the look of the Nets, the Phoenix Suns are prepared to pursue star forward Kevin Durant if he becomes available, according to TNT’s Chris Haynes.

Durant requested a trade during the offseason and reportedly had the Suns atop of his list of desired destinations. He rescinded the request — saying he was committed to Brooklyn — and dominated much of the first half of the season to earn an All-Star Game starter spot. He has missed the last 12 games with a sprained MCL.

RELATED STORIES

Durant is currently 34 years old and signed an extension before the 2021-22 season that keeps him under contract through 2025-26.

He joined the Nets in 2019 with Irving, but the duo only played 74 games together due to injuries and off-the-court incidents with Irving including his refusal to get a COVID-19 vaccine and a team-issued suspension after he made a post about an anti-Semitic film on social media.

Prior to the trade deadline last year, the Nets had a trio of Durant, Irving and James Harden, with Durant the last man standing.

The Suns were reportedly in pursuit of Irving as a team that could potentially make a deal that kept both squads in contention.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnorwoski reported that trade discussions between Dallas and Brooklyn accelerated on Sunday, and the Nets preferred Dallas’ package to that of fellow pursuer the Los Angeles Lakers.

Irving had ties to the Suns as a former teammate of general manager James Jones with the Cleveland Cavaliers and through a relationship with Chris Paul built in the NBAPA.

He averaged 27.1 points and 5.3 assists for the 32-20 Nets, who are currently fourth in the Eastern Conference standings.

Reports emerged Friday that Irving, an upcoming free agent, requested a trade from Brooklyn after a roller-coaster 3.5 seasons that resulted in one playoff series win.

Irving joins a fellow Western Conference contender in Dallas to pair with All-Star Luka Doncic, a move that could jumpstart an active deadline, especially with a wide-open conference.

Changes are coming for Phoenix with Mat Ishbia set to take over the team and a Jae Crowder deal still needing to be made.

Phoenix Suns

Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges (25) drives on Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey (23) in the firs...
Kellan Olson

Suns continue to find success through Ayton, Bridges in win vs. Pistons

The Suns continue to put together wins in the last three weeks, a huge surprise considering they are still playing without Devin Booker.
2 days ago
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) drives on Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey (23) in the first...
Wills Rice

Deandre Ayton’s monster night leads Suns to win over Pistons

The Suns' starters carried the load Saturday night for a 116-100 win over the Pistons, thanks to 31 points from center Deandre Ayton.
2 days ago
Phoenix Suns' Mikal Bridges (25) shoots against Boston Celtics' Derrick White, top left, and Al Hor...
Kellan Olson

Phoenix Suns respond with complete effort to beat Boston Celtics

It was going to take their full arsenal in a shorthanded state to come out with a win, and that's what the Suns deployed on the Celtics.
3 days ago
Boston Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon (13) drives for the basket against Phoenix Suns' Ish Wainright (12)...
Jake Anderson

Suns bench drops 36 points in road win over Celtics

The Phoenix Suns got a big boost from their bench in a 106-94 win over the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Friday night.
3 days ago
Cameron Johnson #23 of the Phoenix Suns controls the ball ahead of Steven Adams #4 of the Memphis G...
Arizona Sports

Phoenix Suns’ Cam Johnson out Friday vs. Celtics due to knee management

Suns small forward Cam Johnson will not suit up Friday when Phoenix takes on the Boston Celtics due to right knee injury management.
3 days ago
Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on against the Philadelphia 76ers in the second quarter...
Kellan Olson

Suns are reportedly potential suitors for Kyrie Irving. Why?

Despite his ability, Kyrie Irving does not make sense for the Phoenix Suns as a fit both on and off the court.
3 days ago
Report: Suns prepared to pursue Kevin Durant after Kyrie Irving traded to Mavericks