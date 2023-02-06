Point guard Chris Paul was included in a Phoenix Suns offer to acquire former Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving before Irving was agreed to be traded to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, according to Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes.

Haynes reports the Suns offered Paul, Jae Crowder and unspecified draft compensation in its package.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania added Phoenix included one first-round pick in the offer, and that three first-rounders are believed to have clinched a deal. Charania said the Suns made an initial offer within “18 hours” of Irving’s trade request but never built upon that package, eventually losing interest.

Haynes and Charania added the Los Angeles Lakers also offered Brooklyn.

Sources: Brooklyn Nets received Los Angeles Lakers’ proposal that did include team’s two first-round picks (2027, 2029) and Phoenix Suns’ offer of Chris Paul, Jae Crowder and unspecified picks: @NBATV pic.twitter.com/cJuABbaYGy — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 6, 2023

Los Angeles included two first-round picks in the offer package, adding Brooklyn was seeking picks and capable players, and that separated the Mavericks’ deal getting done days ahead of the Thursday trade deadline.

Paul has two years left on his deal, but only $15.8 million of the $30.8 million for next season are guaranteed. None of the $30 million for the 2024-25 season are guaranteed, per Spotrac.

Paul, 37, is averaging 13.8 points, 8.6 assists and 4.4 rebounds on 44% shooting and 39% accuracy from three-point range as he’s taken on more off-ball duties.

The Nets agreed to acquire guard Spencer Dinwiddie, forward Dorian Finney-Smith, a first-round pick and two second-round picks for Irving, who requested a trade out of Brooklyn and is on an expiring contract.

The Suns were reportedly in pursuit of Irving as a team that could potentially make a deal that kept both squads in contention.

Irving had ties to the Suns as a former teammate of general manager James Jones with the Cleveland Cavaliers and through a relationship with Chris Paul built in the NBAPA.

Irving, 30, is averaging 27.1 points and 5.3 assists for the 31-20 Nets, who are currently fourth in the Eastern Conference standings.

With the Irving move drastically changing the look of the Nets, the Suns are now prepared to pursue star forward Kevin Durant if he becomes available, according to Haynes.

Durant was on Phoenix’s radar as one of his preferred destinations this summer when he requested a trade before rescinding the demand.

