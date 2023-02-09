PHOENIX — Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins’ future in the desert remains in limbo amid changes across the organization.

Keeping the wideout around would give the offense a boost as it looks to rebound from a lethargic 2022 showing.

But dealing Hopkins would net the Cardinals additional assets for the future and free up some cap space in the process.

Either way you shake it, a decision has to be made this offseason when it comes down to the wide receiver. And it all starts with sitting down with new general manger Monti Ossenfort.

“We definitely talked, not so much about my future, but we had a good conversation which was good,” Hopkins said Wednesday, confirming a previous report the two were set to meet. “That’s all you could ask for is to sit down and talk with the new GM.

DeAndre Hopkins confirmed Wednesday that he did sit down with Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort recently. The WR said it was a good convo that didn’t necessarily center around his future. “That’s all you can ask for is to sit down with the new GM.” 🎥: @Tdrake4sports pic.twitter.com/aInOsr0ieM — Arizona Sports (@AZSports) February 9, 2023

“Great guy,” the wideout added when asked about his first impression of Ossenfort. “He comes from a good background of organizations and he’s been around great people, you can tell.”

Hopkins, 30, is coming off a 717-yard, three-touchdown campaign in 2022 after starting the season on a six-game suspension and dealing with a knee injury.

Over the past two seasons combined, the wide receiver missed 15 games total. The void he left was massive and clear.

But when he was on the field for a full season in 2020, it was easy to see his impact on the offense following 115 catches for 1,407 yards and six touchdowns. His rapport with quarterback Kyler Murray was evident.

Now, Hopkins’ comments do little in determining where he suits up next season, but it’s a move in the right direction for both parties.

And until a decision is finally made, Hopkins is focused on his current team as it continues to search for a new head coach.

“Right now, it’s just day by day,” Hopkins said. “Those decisions and that process is above my head but right now, I’m a Cardinals man and I’m trying to win a championship here.”

“I love Arizona,” the wide receiver added when talking about the area. “It reminds me of South Carolina a little bit — just chill mountain views, just relaxed vibes. Good people here, good food and the culture here is amazing. It’s an underrated city for real.”

Follow @Tdrake4sports