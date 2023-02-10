Close
PHOENIX SUNS

Suns’ Williams: Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Chris Paul can play with anybody

Feb 9, 2023, 7:30 PM
Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets in action during the game aat Barclays Center on December 09, ...
Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets in action during the game aat Barclays Center on December 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Jake Anderson's Profile Picture BY
Arizona Sports

If you haven’t heard by now, Kevin Durant is officially a Phoenix Sun.

The Suns acquired Durant and T.J. Warren from the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four future first-round selections and a pick swap.

And while the two new Suns have yet to suit up for Monty Williams, it sets the head coach up for a starting lineup that will at least feature Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and Durant.

“Most of what we do is based on what (Paul and Booker) can do, so it makes it easier — especially from an offensive standpoint — to fit somebody in like Kevin,” Williams told reporters Thursday. “Kevin can play with anybody. Book can play with anybody and Chris can play with anybody.

“From that standpoint, I think it can be easier, but not easy because you have other guys around them that have to fit and we have to figure out rotations and staggering lineups and all that. So I think that’ll be more a transition for the staff than the players to figure out.”

As of Thursday, Williams had yet to speak with Durant nor did the head coach have a timetable on when the superstar will return from an MCL sprain.

However, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Tuesday that Durant isn’t expected until after the All-Star break, which puts Feb. 24’s contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Footprint Center as a possible first game for the Suns’ new wing.

Williams’ relationship with Durant goes back to their days with USA Basketball (2013-16) and the Thunder (2015-16) when the current Suns head coach was still an assistant.

“Kevin is the hardest worker I’ve been around,” Williams said. “Tim (Duncan), Kevin (Durant), Patrick (Ewing), guys who I’ve watched over the years.

“And there’s other guys that are right there, but that was the thing that stood out to me: the love for the game, the approach to the game, getting up early, staying late — like all of that stuff, even as a young guy, star, superstar, whatever. My time with him in USA Basketball and OKC has been consistent in that regard.”

