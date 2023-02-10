A fan dressed in, well, not very much, ran onto the green at the WM Phoenix Open’s 16th hole on Friday.

It’s the second round of the tournament that runs through Sunday at TPC Scottsdale.

And they got him. pic.twitter.com/K8m5PyrIhK — Tyler Drake (@Tdrake4sports) February 10, 2023

The attendee, who appeared to have “Mac Savage” written on his chest, charged across the fairway before dancing with the flagstick and then circling around the bowl of stands to amp up the crowd. He then juked one event official before sprinting out of sight.

He also jumped into a pond near the next hole.

This place lived up to expectations literally the second I walked in. pic.twitter.com/CoNnyDNjMq — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 10, 2023

The mulleted man was eventually caught and put into handcuffs outside the WM Phoenix Open’s most infamous hole.

At least he was wearing something. A streaker in 2018 was wearing even less when he disrupted the Pro-Am portion of the WM Phoenix Open on the 17th hole. That person ended up break-dancing, playing in the sand and playing air golf.

Security also apprehended that man. He later told AZFamily.com that he spent five days in jail, was hit with $1,500 in fines and lost his job.

