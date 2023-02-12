Close
ARIZONA CARDINALS

Cardinals safety Budda Baker looking for a ‘real’ head coach

Feb 12, 2023, 10:00 AM
Budda Baker #3 of the Arizona Cardinals gestures during warmups prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Wills Rice's Profile Picture BY
Arizona Sports

Cardinals star safety Budda Baker gave his opinion on what characteristics the next Arizona head coach should have.

Baker joined Kay Adams on the Up and Adams Show and said he wanted a “real” coach.

“I like real,” Baker told Adams on Wednesday at media row during Super Bowl LVII week.

“Just be real, whatever that may be. Just be yourself, don’t be anything different, you don’t have to put on a front with anybody. Whether that is a loudmouth or a quiet more humble-ish type person.”

“Something I really like is that Eagles coach, he is who he is. Just seeing that is special as a player.”

The Cardinals have been heavily linked to Giants OC Mike Kafka and Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo.

Many around the NFL have speculated that coaches are turning down the Arizona head job because of quarterback Kyler Murray. This started after Terry Bradshaw pinned that as the reason Sean Payton went to coach the Denver Broncos.

Baker mentioned how coaches will need to know the intricate details of the offense to make sure Murray succeeds in Arizona.

“I feel like it will be more structure, understanding what to do, understanding the little intricate details of the gameplan week in and week out,” Baker said.

“The coach is going to need that for Kyler and for the whole team. We kind of need that, we need that foundation, front-runner type person that will show us what we need to do to win and go from there.”

