The Arizona Diamondbacks are reportedly bringing back reliever Andrew Chafin on a one-year deal, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal tweeted Saturday.

Arizona made the move official on Wednesday and also designated left-handed pitcher Tyler Holton for assignment.

Rosenthal added that the deal is pending a physical but is expected to be in the $6.5 million range with a chance to increase to the $7.5 million range with incentives.

Chafin returns to the Valley after spending seven seasons with the D-backs from 2014-20.

“The Sheriff,” as many fans called him, posted a 3.68 ERA, 3.20 FIP and 1.318 WHIP in his career with Arizona.

The LHP most recently played with the Detroit Tigers in 2022, posting one of the best seasons of his career with a 1.53 ERA, 1.057 WHIP, 10.5 strikeouts per nine and struck out 27 batters in 28 games.

Chafin spent his first nine seasons in the National League before spending the last two in the American League.

The lefty could be a late-inning reliever to pair with the likes of All-Star Joe Mantiply and whatever role Mark Melancon is handed for the 2023 season.

The Diamondbacks had the sixth-worst bullpen with a 4.58 ERA, 33 saves and 1.39 WHIP. Additionally, Arizona ranked last in the MLB with only 478 strikeouts as a bullpen unit.

Holton appeared in 10 games for the D-backs in 2022, allowing eight hits and three runs over 9.0 innings.