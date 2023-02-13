The Arizona Cardinals have reportedly focused in on Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon and Cincinnati Bengals DC Lou Anarumo for their head-coaching search, per ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss.

Cam Cox from 12News also reported that the search is down to Gannon or Anarumo. Cox added that if Anarumo is hired by Arizona, Vance Joseph would likely stay on as the team’s DC.

As for who might take over the offensive side of the ball, Eric Bieniemy could be a name to watch after his agent told Pro Football Talk that the Chiefs OC has four potential landing spots as a coordinator, one of which being with the Cardinals. His agent added that Bieniemy also has an “outside shot” at becoming the Indianapolis Colts’ next head coach.

The reports come a day after Gannon and the Eagles lost Super Bowl LVII to the Kansas City Chiefs. Ahead of the big game, it was reported that Arizona had reportedly requested an interview with the coordinator.

Before Sunday, Arizona’s coaching search appeared to be down to just Anarumo and New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.

Outside of the Chiefs’ massive 24-point second half in their 38-35 Super Bowl LVII victory, the Eagles defense flourished under Gannon in Year 2, finishing second behind the San Francisco 49ers (300.6) in total yards allowed per game with 301.5 while posting a league-best 70 sacks.

Anarumo is coming off his fourth season as the Bengals defensive coordinator.

Under Anarumo, Cincinnati was tied for fifth in the league in points allowed (20.1 per game) in 2022 and seventh in rushing yards given up (106.6 per game). The unit was a big part in making back-to-back AFC Championship appearances and earning a Super Bowl berth last year.

Arizona is looking to replace former head coach Kliff Kingsbury, who was fired a day after the regular season ended on Jan. 9.

Since Kingsbury got the boot, the Cardinals have been linked to 12 potential candidates, many of which have taken jobs elsewhere.

