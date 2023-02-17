While the Valley was introduced to Phoenix’s newest wing Kevin Durant earlier on Thursday, it was another wing who took over for the Suns offensively against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Josh Okogie led his team with 24 points on 9-of-16 shooting, including 6-for-12 from three-point range in a 116-107 loss at Footprint Center.

He added five rebounds, three steals and one assist in a team-high 41 minutes played.

One of those steals and made three-point field goals came in a matter of seconds on this ridiculous play:

“Unbelievable, man,” Suns shooting guard Booker said of Okogie’s play. “Just stepping up big. Teams are trying to force the ball to him (and) he’s making them pay every single time.”

Okogie scored 15 points in the first half alone on 6-of-8 shooting, featuring a 3-for-5 clip from beyond the arc.

The six made three-pointers is a career high for Okogie, whose previous single-game mark was four, which he had only done three times.

He has now made 15 threes in his last four contests.

In other accolade news, Chris Paul surpassed former Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan for the third-most steals in NBA history at 2,515.

Paul now only trails former Utah Jazz point guard Stockton (3,265) and former Suns PG Jason Kidd (2,684).

And on the glass, Phoenix center Deandre Ayton reached the 3,000 rebounds mark in his career on the night.

