ARIZONA CARDINALS

Bears LBs coach Borgonzi reportedly to interview for Cardinals DC job

Feb 17, 2023, 6:58 AM | Updated: 8:38 am
Chicago Bears linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi talks to linebacker Joe Thomas (45) during the first ...
Chicago Bears linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi talks to linebacker Joe Thomas (45) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Sunday, January 1, 2023 (Photo by Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
(Photo by Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
BY

Chicago Bears linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi is the first known candidate for the Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator opening under head coach Jonathan Gannon, reports ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Borgonzi will interview on Saturday for the open position.

Gannon is familiar with Borgonzi, having served on the Indianapolis Colts’ staff with him from 2018-2020 under defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus. Gannon coached defensive backs in Indianapolis, while Borgonzi had the same title as he does with the Bears.

Eberflus recruited Borgonzi to Chicago when he took over as Bears head coach prior to last season.

Arizona moved on from former defensive coordinator Vance Joseph after firing head coach Kliff Kingsbury but kept Joseph in contention for the head-coaching job. Gannon met with Joseph on Thursday before the team reportedly released the DC.

Gannon, a defensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles the past two years, told reporters Thursday he is undecided on whether he will call plays for the Cardinals.

In 2020 when Gannon and Borgonzi were on the staff in Indianapolis, the Colts were a top-10 defensive team by total yards (332.1 yards per game) and points allowed (22.6 points per contest).

Most notably across the entirety of the duo’s three-year tenure in Indianapolis, the Colts were a top-10 team in rush yards allowed.

Prior to joining Indianapolis, Borgonzi was a defensive quality control assistant for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2014-17, an offensive assistant for Dallas in 2013 and a defensive assistant for the Cowboys from 2011-12.

Borgonzi got his start as a graduate assistant for Syracuse in 2006-07 and then from 2008-10 was a defensive backs coach for Harvard.

He played college football as an inside linebacker at Amherst College.

Bears LBs coach Borgonzi reportedly to interview for Cardinals DC job