Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports
CARDINALS CORNER

Report: Cardinals hiring Browns QBs coach Drew Petzing as OC

Feb 19, 2023, 7:50 AM | Updated: 8:04 am
Minnesota Vikings wide reivers coach Drew Petzing is seen during the second half of an NFL football...
Minnesota Vikings wide reivers coach Drew Petzing is seen during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Sunday, October 20, 2019 (Photo by Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
(Photo by Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Tyler Drake's Profile Picture BY
Arizona Sports

The Cardinals are reportedly hiring Cleveland Browns quarterbacks coach Drew Petzing as Arizona’s offensive coordinator, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The report comes a day after the news of the Cardinals reportedly hiring former Philadelphia Eagles linebackers coach Nick Rallis as defensive coordinator.

The Petzing hire reunites the new OC with Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon after the duo spent four seasons together as members of the Minnesota Vikings coaching staff from 2014-17.

RELATED STORIES

Petzing, 35, will now be tasked with getting the most out of quarterback Kyler Murray and the rest of the offense following a disastrous 2022 that saw the signal caller go down with a season-ending knee injury.

“I have a very specific vision of how I want to play on offense, and the person that comes in here to run the offense is going to understand that everything that we do will be structured around the quarterback position to maximize his skillset — and we have an elite one,” Gannon said during his introductory press conference last Thursday.

“We also have some elite players at different positions already on the roster that I’m very excited to work with, and that’s what we’re going to do. Just an overall general philosophy of being adaptable and we’re going to maximize Kyler’s skillset.”

Petzing just wrapped up his first season as the Browns QBs coach after working with Cleveland’s tight ends the last two years.

In 2022, Petzing worked with Jacoby Brissett and Deshaun Watson. In 11 starts before Watson was reinstated from suspension, Brissett completed 64% of his throws for 2,608 yards and 12 touchdowns to six interceptions. He also scored on the ground twice. Despite not getting a full season of work, Brissett turned in one of his better years as a pro.

Before his most recent stint with the Browns, Petzing spent six seasons with the Vikings as an offensive assistant (2014-15), assistant wide receivers coach (2016-17), assistant QBs coach (2018) and WRs coach (2019).

His introduction into the NFL coaching world was as a football operations intern with the Browns in 2013.

Cardinals Corner

Javon Hargrave #97 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts after a play against the Kansas City Chiefs du...
Tyler Drake

Eagles free agents that Gannon, Cards should consider signing

There are a handful of Philadelphia Eagles defenders Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon should consider bringing to the desert.
3 days ago
Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)...
Tyler Drake

Jonathan Gannon’s confidence on display in 1st real day on Cards’ job

New Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon didn't mince words when talking about what he envisions from his team.
2 days ago
Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)...
Tyler Drake

Jonathan Gannon excited to hit ground running with QB Kyler Murray

He may hail from the defensive side of the football, but head coach Jonathan Gannon already has a vision for Cardinals QB Kyler Murray.
3 days ago
Monti Ossenfort, new general manager of the Arizona Cardinals NFL football team, speaks during a ne...
Tyler Drake

2023 NFL Mock Draft Tracker: What will the Cardinals do with 3rd pick?

A look at the players being mocked to the Arizona Cardinals at No. 3 overall in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
5 days ago
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid speaks with reporters during opening night of Super Bowl 57...
Tyler Drake

Scottsdale and the sunshine: Eagles, Chiefs give their takes on Arizona

A look at what comes to mind when the state of Arizona is the topic of conversation for the players and coaches of Super Bowl LVII.
8 days ago
Offensive coordinator Mike Kafka of the New York Giants looks on during warmups of a preseason game...
Tyler Drake

Daboll: Cardinals head coach candidate Mike Kafka ‘a tireless worker’

After all the Cardinals' stone unturning, two finalists remain, one of which is New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.
9 days ago
Report: Cardinals hiring Browns QBs coach Drew Petzing as OC