The Arizona Cardinals have reportedly hired Indianapolis Colts tight ends coach Klayton Adams as their offensive line coach, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Adams most recently was hired by the Stanford Cardinal in December as their offensive line and run game coordinator before taking the Arizona job.

He started as the Colts’ assistant offensive line coach for his first two seasons (2019-20).

He helped coach the tight ends in Indianapolis during the last two seasons (2021-22), serving as the team’s assistant offensive line coach for the two seasons (2019-20) prior to that.

In 2021, the Indianapolis offense cashed in on two important offensive categories, ranking second in rushing yards per game (149.4) and tied for ninth in points per game (26.5).

Additionally, the tight ends and offensive line helped lead to running back Jonathan Taylor to have one of the best seasons in the league’s history. Taylor led the NFL in scrimmage yards (2,171), rushing yards (1,811), rushing touchdowns (18) and 100-yard rushing games (10).

When Adams assisted with the Colts’ run game in 2019, the team posted its first top-10 rushing attack for the first time since 2001 with 133.1 yards per game.

Adams was hired by Arizona State in 2021, but never coached a game and returned to Indianapolis to coach the tight ends.

Adams also spent six seasons at Colorado servings as the running backs and tight ends coach from 2013-15, offensive line coach in 2016-17 and co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach in 2018.

Including time as a student assistant, Adams has been involved in coaching since 2005.